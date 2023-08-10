A former Super Bowl champion is in hot water with the law. Bashaud Breeland, who spent time with the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs among other teams during his NFL career, was arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina. Bashaud Breeland is facing a litany of charges, including possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a stolen gun and drugs.

Police pulled Breeland over Monday afternoon, according to the police report, via WBTV in Charlotte. Breeland was driving a stolen Mercedes-Benz SUV with two AR-15s and two AK-47s, the report says. Over five pounds of marijuana, 62 grams of suspected mushrooms and drug paraphernalia were also discovered during the traffic stop.

Breeland was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail Tuesday morning and released shortly afterward on a $30,000 bond.

Breeland is two years removed from playing in the NFL. He signed with the Minnesota Vikings during 2021 NFL free agency. After an altercation in practice, Breeland was released before the end of the season. He briefly spent time on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad before the 2022 Super Bowl.

The Washington Commanders (then Redskins) selected Breeland in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. After spending four seasons in Washington, Breeland played one year with the Packers.

Playing with the Chiefs from 2019-2020, Breeland was able to compete for championships. Kansas defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the 2020 Super Bowl. Breeland played no small role in the victory, leading the Chiefs with seven tackles to go along with two tackles for a loss in the comeback victory.

Breeland made $12.3 million during his NFL career, according to Spotrac.