NFL fans around the country are looking forward to Super Wild Card Weekend, and BetOnline is offering a variety of unique bets for fans to wager on this weekend. Be sure to stay tuned to our NFL odds series for betting around the playoffs.
Let’s take a look at the best prop bets for this weekend.
The full list of unique wagers is available here, courtesy of BetOnline.
Highest Margin of Victory on Wild Card Weekend
Over 21.5 points: -120
Under 21.5 points: -120
This weekend’s slate of games features a matchup that should be fairly competitive.
The most likely candidate for a blowout is the Steelers-Bills game, as the Steelers will be missing their best defensive player against an explosive Bills offense. Pittsburgh’s offense also has many question marks. While Mason Rudolph has injected life into the team, it is far from certain that he can be the guy for them at quarterback.
If Rudolph struggles, this game could turn very bad very quickly for the Steelers. However, there is hope for Mike Tomlin‘s squad. This game will be played in extremely cold weather with miserable snowy conditions. These factors combine to make it likely for this game to be a low-scoring affair.
If Rudolph is able to play the way he has the past few weeks, it is not out of the realm of possibility that the Steelers could even win this game outright.
The Cowboys-Packers game also has the potential to turn into a rout in favor of Dallas given their penchant for performing well at home, but Jordan Love is a talented young quarterback and he should be able to at least keep the game competitive for the Packers.
Wild Card Pick: Under 21.5 points (-120)
Highest Scoring Game
Rams vs Lions: +200
Packers vs. Cowboys: +220
Browns vs. Texans: +375
Dolphins vs. Chiefs: +550
Eagles vs. Buccaneers: +600
Steelers vs. Bills: +2000
Jordan Love is developing nicely as an NFL quarterback, and this is paying dividends for the Green Bay Packers offense.
On the other sideline, the Dallas Cowboys boast one of the most explosive offenses in all of football powered by Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.
This game will be played in Dallas, Where the Cowboys have been nearly unstoppable. Neither team has an elite defense and they should make for an enjoyable afternoon for fans of offensive-minded football. Expect this game to be a high-scoring shootout between two powerhouse offenses led by one of the league's premier quarterbacks, and one of the league's brightest young stars.
The Dolphins-Chiefs game is another contender for the highest-scoring game, as the Dolphins offense led by Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle travels to Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. The biggest argument against this game being the highest scoring will be the weather, as early forecasts indicate it could potentially be one of the coldest games in NFL history.
Wild Card Pick: Packers at Cowboys, +220
Highest Scoring Team
Cowboys: +275
Bills: +450
Lions: +475
Chiefs: +750
Rams: +850
Eagles: +1000
Browns: +1000
Texans: +1500
Buccaneers: +1500
Packers: +1500
Dolphins: +2000
Steelers: +5000
As tempting as it is to go with the Cowboys at home as the highest-scoring team, bettors can find better value by backing the Chiefs.
No, this Chiefs team is not the same as it was in recent years. The loss of Tyreek Hill has hurt immensely, especially with Kadarius Toney failing to even partially fill his shoes.
Toney has blazing speed just like Hill, but he makes way too many mental errors and he also has trouble focusing to consistently catch the passes from Mahomes.
That being said, this is still the Kansas City Chiefs. They still have arguably the three most important pillars of their office: Patrick Mahomes at quarterback and Travis Kelce at tight end, with Andy Reid on the sidelines.
The argument in favor of the Cowboys is enticing. Dallas has already enjoyed several blowout wins at home. They are averaging more than 30 points per game at home, and Green Bay’s defense is questionable at best.
If you have to bet right now, the Chiefs offer better value. The best play, however, is to hold off and see where the lines move. On Friday, if you can get Dallas for +350 or better, that is the play. Otherwise, if the Chiefs are still +700 or better, go with Kansas City. If neither of those lines are still available, just pass on this bet.
Lowest Scoring Team
Steelers: +150
Dolphins: +600
Buccaneers: +700
Packers: +800
Texans: +1000
Bills: +1500
Eagles: +1500
Browns: +1500
Chiefs: +2000
Rams: +2000
Lions: +3000
Cowboys: +5000
The Pittsburgh Steelers are the right pick here, although they could have some competition from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Both offenses are inconsistent and led by unproven quarterbacks. Mayfield has the draft pedigree and has enjoyed a resurgence this season, but his overall career indicates that he may not be able to perform the way the books are expecting him to.
One thing Mayfield has going for him is his receiving corps, as Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are two of the most explosive receivers in all of football. On the flip side, however, George Pickens has flashed his explosive potential in recent weeks. While Diontae Johnson may be inconsistent, he is always among the best receivers in the league at creating separation and getting himself open against defenders.
There are two factors that should lead betters to lean toward picking the Steelers to be the lowest-scoring team this weekend. The first is their play style: Pittsburgh is a run-heavy team. This trend often leads to long, methodical drives that result in points, but can take up to 7 or 8 minutes off the clock.
Wild Card Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers +150
Most Fantasy Points (Running Backs)
Jahmyr Gibbs +550
Kyren Williams +600
Rachaad White +650
Isiah Pacheco +800
Devin Singletary +1000
D'Von Achane +1000
Jerome Ford +1500
James Cook +1500
Tony Pollard +1500
Aaron Jones +1500
D'Andre Swift +1500
Raheem Moster +1500
David Montgomery +2000
Jaylen Warren +2000
Najee Harris +2000
Kareem Hunt +3000
Kenneth Gainwell +3000
Chase Edmonds +4000
AJ Dillon +4000
Clyde Edwards-Helaire +4000
Dameon Pierce +4000
Najee Harris is going to be playing in frigid weather, which makes his downhill, smashmouth style of running all the more devastating to opponents. The Steelers will want to control the clock. Pittsburgh's best path to victory is grinding out lengthy offensive drives on the ground. If all goes according to plan, they will feed Harris as many carries as he can handle. Look for Harris to have 25+ carries, 125+ yards, and at least one touchdown.
Wild Card Pick: Najee Harris +2000