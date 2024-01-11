NFL fans around the country are looking forward to Super Wild Card Weekend, and BetOnline is offering a variety of unique bets for fans to wager on this weekend.

Let’s take a look at the best prop bets for this weekend.

The full list of unique wagers is available here, courtesy of BetOnline.

Highest Margin of Victory on Wild Card Weekend

Over 21.5 points: -120

Under 21.5 points: -120

This weekend’s slate of games features a matchup that should be fairly competitive.

The most likely candidate for a blowout is the Steelers-Bills game, as the Steelers will be missing their best defensive player against an explosive Bills offense. Pittsburgh’s offense also has many question marks. While Mason Rudolph has injected life into the team, it is far from certain that he can be the guy for them at quarterback.

If Rudolph struggles, this game could turn very bad very quickly for the Steelers. However, there is hope for Mike Tomlin‘s squad. This game will be played in extremely cold weather with miserable snowy conditions. These factors combine to make it likely for this game to be a low-scoring affair.

If Rudolph is able to play the way he has the past few weeks, it is not out of the realm of possibility that the Steelers could even win this game outright.

The Cowboys-Packers game also has the potential to turn into a rout in favor of Dallas given their penchant for performing well at home, but Jordan Love is a talented young quarterback and he should be able to at least keep the game competitive for the Packers.

Wild Card Pick: Under 21.5 points (-120)

Highest Scoring Game

Rams vs Lions: +200

Packers vs. Cowboys: +220

Browns vs. Texans: +375

Dolphins vs. Chiefs: +550

Eagles vs. Buccaneers: +600

Steelers vs. Bills: +2000

Jordan Love is developing nicely as an NFL quarterback, and this is paying dividends for the Green Bay Packers offense.

On the other sideline, the Dallas Cowboys boast one of the most explosive offenses in all of football powered by Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

This game will be played in Dallas, Where the Cowboys have been nearly unstoppable. Neither team has an elite defense and they should make for an enjoyable afternoon for fans of offensive-minded football. Expect this game to be a high-scoring shootout between two powerhouse offenses led by one of the league's premier quarterbacks, and one of the league's brightest young stars.

The Dolphins-Chiefs game is another contender for the highest-scoring game, as the Dolphins offense led by Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle travels to Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. The biggest argument against this game being the highest scoring will be the weather, as early forecasts indicate it could potentially be one of the coldest games in NFL history.

Wild Card Pick: Packers at Cowboys, +220

Highest Scoring Team

Cowboys: +275

Bills: +450

Lions: +475

Chiefs: +750

Rams: +850

Eagles: +1000

Browns: +1000

Texans: +1500

Buccaneers: +1500

Packers: +1500

Dolphins: +2000

Steelers: +5000

As tempting as it is to go with the Cowboys at home as the highest-scoring team, bettors can find better value by backing the Chiefs.

No, this Chiefs team is not the same as it was in recent years. The loss of Tyreek Hill has hurt immensely, especially with Kadarius Toney failing to even partially fill his shoes.

Toney has blazing speed just like Hill, but he makes way too many mental errors and he also has trouble focusing to consistently catch the passes from Mahomes.

That being said, this is still the Kansas City Chiefs. They still have arguably the three most important pillars of their office: Patrick Mahomes at quarterback and Travis Kelce at tight end, with Andy Reid on the sidelines.

The argument in favor of the Cowboys is enticing. Dallas has already enjoyed several blowout wins at home. They are averaging more than 30 points per game at home, and Green Bay’s defense is questionable at best.

If you have to bet right now, the Chiefs offer better value. The best play, however, is to hold off and see where the lines move. On Friday, if you can get Dallas for +350 or better, that is the play. Otherwise, if the Chiefs are still +700 or better, go with Kansas City. If neither of those lines are still available, just pass on this bet.

Lowest Scoring Team

Steelers: +150

Dolphins: +600

Buccaneers: +700

Packers: +800

Texans: +1000

Bills: +1500

Eagles: +1500

Browns: +1500

Chiefs: +2000

Rams: +2000

Lions: +3000

Cowboys: +5000

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the right pick here, although they could have some competition from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Both offenses are inconsistent and led by unproven quarterbacks. Mayfield has the draft pedigree and has enjoyed a resurgence this season, but his overall career indicates that he may not be able to perform the way the books are expecting him to.

One thing Mayfield has going for him is his receiving corps, as Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are two of the most explosive receivers in all of football. On the flip side, however, George Pickens has flashed his explosive potential in recent weeks. While Diontae Johnson may be inconsistent, he is always among the best receivers in the league at creating separation and getting himself open against defenders.

There are two factors that should lead betters to lean toward picking the Steelers to be the lowest-scoring team this weekend. The first is their play style: Pittsburgh is a run-heavy team. This trend often leads to long, methodical drives that result in points, but can take up to 7 or 8 minutes off the clock.

Wild Card Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers +150

Most Fantasy Points (Running Backs)

Jahmyr Gibbs +550

Kyren Williams +600

Rachaad White +650

Isiah Pacheco +800

Devin Singletary +1000

D'Von Achane +1000

Jerome Ford +1500

James Cook +1500

Tony Pollard +1500

Aaron Jones +1500

D'Andre Swift +1500

Raheem Moster +1500

David Montgomery +2000

Jaylen Warren +2000

Najee Harris +2000

Kareem Hunt +3000

Kenneth Gainwell +3000

Chase Edmonds +4000

AJ Dillon +4000

Clyde Edwards-Helaire +4000

Dameon Pierce +4000

Najee Harris is going to be playing in frigid weather, which makes his downhill, smashmouth style of running all the more devastating to opponents. The Steelers will want to control the clock. Pittsburgh's best path to victory is grinding out lengthy offensive drives on the ground. If all goes according to plan, they will feed Harris as many carries as he can handle. Look for Harris to have 25+ carries, 125+ yards, and at least one touchdown.

Wild Card Pick: Najee Harris +2000