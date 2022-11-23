Published November 23, 2022

By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The New York Giants will travel to take on the Dallas Cowboys in a Thanksgiving NFL matchup at Jerry World in Arlington. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Giants-Cowboys prediction and pick, laid out below.

New York has gone a surprising 7-3 this season, including a loss to Dallas earlier in the season. A disappointing loss to Detroit has the team limping into this matchup. Head coach Brain Daboll has all but secured the Coach of the Year award, but making the playoffs would solidify it.

Dallas also enters this one at 7-3, tied for second in the NFC East. Dallas rebounded from an overtime loss against Green Bay to dominate the Minnesota Vikings 40-3 last Sunday. The return of Dak Prescott has this team primed to take off and earn a playoff spot.

Here are the Giants-Cowboys NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Thanksgiving Odds: Giants-Cowboys Odds

New York Giants: +9.5 (-108)

Dallas Cowboys: -9.5 (-112)

Over: 45.5 (-110)

Under: 45.5 (-110)

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Daniel Jones struggled for the first time this season last game but has completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 1,937 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. Jones has also rushed for 437 yards and four touchdowns, both of which rank second on the team. Saquon Barkley leads the team with 953 rushing yards and six touchdowns, finally rebounding from a brutal knee injury. New York has totaled 1,572 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns as a team.

The receiving game has been an issue for the Giants, especially with the latest injury to Wan’Dale Robinson. Darius Slayton leads the team with 413 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Daniel Bellinger also has caught two touchdowns but has been out with an eye injury. Barkley has also totaled 210 receiving yards but has not caught a touchdown. New York has struggled at times to score, averaging 20.5 points per game, which ranks 21st in the league.

Defense has been solid overall, ranking 13th by allowing 20.4 points per game. Dexter Lawrence has registered five sacks this season to lead the team, while the Giants have totaled 20. Julian Love and Dane Benton each have registered one interception to lead the team.

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread

Dak Prescott has completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 1,132 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions. Due to an injury, Prescott has only appeared in five games. Prescott has also rushed for a touchdown. Tony Pollard has taken over running back duties and leads the team with 701 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Ezekiel Elliott has also rushed for six touchdowns but is second with 485 rushing yards. Dallas has totaled 1,362 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. CeeDee Lamb leads the team with 751 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Pollard and Jake Ferguson each have caught two touchdown passes. Dallas ranks seventh in the league with 25.1 points scored per game.

Dallas’ defense has been phenomenal, ranking first in the league by allowing 16.7 points per game. Micah Parsons has lived in the nightmares of opposing quarterbacks, registering 10 sacks, while Dallas’ lethal pass rush has totaled 42 (!!!) sacks as a team. New York has allowed 30 sacks to opponents.

Final Giants-Cowboys Prediction & Pick

Giants fans, look away and spend time with your family during this one. Jones simply has no help at the receiver position or on the offensive line for anything substantial to happen.

Final Giants-Cowboys Prediction & Pick: Dallas -9.5 (-112), under 45.5 (-110)