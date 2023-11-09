According to a report by Jeff Legwold of ESPN, the NFL is allowing juniors who are draft-eligible to take part in post-season all-star games.

The NFL is allowing draft-eligible junior college football players to play in post-season all-star games, per a report by Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. The NFL sent out a memo to all 32 teams announcing that college juniors who have already declared for April's 2024 NFL Draft will be eligible for the Reese's Senior Bowl, The East-West Shrine Bowl and the HBCU Legacy Bowl. However, the bowls are still invite-only and the rule change only applies to the three aforementioned games.

The new memo makes it possible for highly-touted junior draft prospects such as USC's Caleb Williams and UGA's Brock Bowers as well as other talented prospects to have an opportunity to play in the post-season all-star games and get exposure that can lead to them getting a shot in the league.

Last year, Legwold reported that 69 underclassmen prospects were allowed to officially declare for the NFL Draft. In the past, players who had been out of high school for a minimum of three seasons were required to submit their requests for special eligibility to enter the NFL draft by January 16th.

Last year, Legwold reported that 69 underclassmen prospects were given the opportunity to officially declare for the NFL Draft. In the past, players who had been out of high school for a minimum of three seasons were required to submit their requests for special eligibility to enter the NFL draft by January 16th.

The Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, is a postseason all-star game that highlights the top NFL draft-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. This prestigious event is broadcast live on NFL Network.

Players from the CIAA & MEAC play for Team Gaither, named after legendary Florida A&M head coach Jake Gaither. Players from the SWAC & SIAC play for Team Robinson, named after legendary Grambling coach of 56 years Eddie G. Robinson.