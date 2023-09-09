Fourteen black quarterbacks will start for their teams in Week 1 of the NFL season, per a report by Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. The number breaks the previous record of 11 black quarterbacks that started in Week 1 of the 2022 season and the third time in four years that the record has been set.

The record marks a huge moment in the sport, as black quarterbacks were often never given the opportunity to play the position. Now, we've seen record-breaking feats featuring black quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts being the first two black quarterbacks to start against each other in a Super Bowl earlier this year. The Ravens also boast an all-black quarterback room, the first of its kind documented in NFL history. The 2023 NFL Draft also made history as it was the first time that three black quarterbacks were drafted with the first three picks.

The list of black quarterbacks starting in Week 1 is below:

NameTeam Week 1 Matchup
Patrick MahomesKansas City Chiefsvs. Detroit Lions (Lions win 21-20)
Jalen HurtsPhilidelphia Eaglesvs. New England Patriots
Lamar JacksonBaltimore Ravensvs. Houston Texans
Dak PrescotDallas Cowboysvs. New York Giants
Deshawn WatsonCleveland Brownsvs. Cincinnati Bengals
Russell WilsonDenver Broncosvs. Las Vegas Raiders
Geno SmithSeattle Seahawksvs. Los Angeles Rams
Desmond RidderAtlanta Falconsvs. Carolina Panthers
Joshua DobbsArizona Cardinalsvs. Washington Commanders
Justin FieldsChicago Bearsvs. Green Bay Packers
Jordan LoveGreen Bay Packersvs. Chicago Bears
Bryce YoungCarolina Panthersvs. Atlanta Falcons
CJ StroudHouston Texansvs. Baltimore Ravens
Anthony RichardsonIndianapolis Coltsvs. Jacksonville Jaguars

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

 

