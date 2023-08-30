The Baltimore Ravens cut their roster down to 53 at Tuesday's deadline, and two of Lamar Jackson's backup QBs were bounced off the squad. NFL journeyman Josh Johnson was trimmed along with second-year player Anthony Brown out of Oregon, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Johnson has been a member of 14 NFL teams in his career, and has been brought in for numerous backup opportunities over the years. It looks like his time with the Ravens will have only been for training camp this time around, after previously seeing limited game action with Baltimore in 2021.

Johnson served as a backup for the San Francisco 49ers last season, another team who dealt with a plethora of injuries. He saw minimal game time, but has been trusted by NFL teams to stay ready in case of an injury to their star QB. Anthony Brown also saw brief action for the Ravens last year in his rookie season, helping out Tyler Huntley.

The only other QB on the roster after Jackson is now Huntley, who helped backup the injured star in the last two seasons. Has played in 15 games for the team, racking up over 2,000 yards from scrimmage and 8 total TDs in relief of Jackson. One of those included a playoff loss last year, and the team feels Huntley has the chops to hold the backup spot due to his similar offensive style.

The Ravens resigned Lamar to a massive 5-year $260 million deal in the offseason after a great deal of controversy and debate. He had been fighting for a fully guaranteed contract throughout last year, before dealing with a PCL injury and a questionable timetable to return. The team is hoping to put the entire saga behind them, and make a serious push at stealing the AFC North crown from the Bengals and making the deep playoff run that has eluded them for several years.