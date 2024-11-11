Tampa Bay’s Tristan Wirfs got good news on the injury front while Cowboys’ standout Dak Prescott is mulling over the potential for surgery. Those items are part of the NFL Week 10 injury roundup that leads with standout tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Sam LaPorta.

Kincaid suffered a knee injury during the Buffalo Bills’ dominant win over the Colts on Sunday. He did not return to the contest. LaPorta suffered a shoulder injury that should not sideline him for an extended period.

Here’s a look at the roundup that NFL players hope to avoid each week.

Buffalo Bills TE Dalton Kincaid injury

Kincaid exited stage left in the second quarter, returned in the third quarter, and left the contest again in the fourth quarter.

The type of injury kept Kincaid from finishing the contest, according to a post on X by Alex Brasky.

“Dalton Kincaid on his knee injury sustained during win over the Colts: “Thought I could go then just didn’t feel good enough to run and be able to go out there and protect myself.” Says he doesn’t know the extent of the injury #Bills #BillsMafia”

Kincaid added, “Put a brace on and tried to support it a little more. And still didn’t feel great out there.”

Detroit Lions TE Sam LaPorta

In the 26-23 win over the Texans, the Lions’ standout left after taking a hard hit while bringing in a 37-yard catch in the third quarter.

LaPorta fell to the turf on his left shoulder, but didn’t show any notable signs of being hurt and stayed in as a blocker for the following play. According to the NBC broadcast, LaPorta spent about 10 minutes in the team’s sideline injury tent.

The Detroit Free Press reported that LaPorta donned a sling following the game and wasn’t using his injured shoulder much.

Head coach Dan Campbell said LaPorta suffered a sprain to his AC joint, according to the Detroit Lions YouTube page via woodtv.com.

“I don’t know how significant it will be,” Campbell said. “This is not, you know, he’s going to be out four weeks or whatever. Maybe he might miss this week. We’ll see. He tried to go back in, and it just wasn’t quite right.”

Carolina Panthers RB Miles Sanders

The veteran left the field on a cart during the win over the Giants. He suffered an ankle/foot injury after a short run.

Sanders seemed less fortunate than teammate Chuba Hubbard, who avoided a serious injury, according to a post on X by David Newton.

“Panthers' running back Chuba Hubbard said the ‘grass wasn't too bad’ on the field in Munich and that it actually may have saved him when he went down in the second half. ‘I kind of buckled my knee and slipped out.’ ”

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

A Monday visit to see a specialist will help Prescott decide if he will undergo season-ending surgery on his torn hamstring. The recovery time for the specific procedure would be three to four months. Without the surgery, he could return in six to eight weeks.

Cooper Rush filled in for Prescott as the Cowboys suffered a blowout loss to the Eagles. Head coach Mike McCarthy said he hasn’t decided if the Week 11 starter would be Trey Lance, according to the Dallas Cowboys YouTube page.

“We’re not there yet,” McCarthy said. “I mean, we had a package for him. We wanted to get him into the flow of the game was the thought process coming in here. Then to get him in when we did, then I took him out on the third down. I put Cooper back in for that play, for third down, we had the fumble, the turnover there. Something I’ll obviously discuss tomorrow.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs

Wirfs suffered an MCL sprain, and should be able to return fairly soon, according to a post on X by Ian Rapoport.

“#Bucs Pro Bowl LT Tristan Wirfs was diagnosed with an MCL sprain, source said after the MRI. A positive development. He's out a couple of weeks, but sigh of relief its not a worse injury.”

With a bye week coming up, Wirfs has a chance to miss limited game action.

Chicago Bears OL Teven Jenkins

An ankle injury ended the day early for the Bears’ star lineman. The setback occurred on a fourth-down conversion in the second quarter.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby

Bigsby got up slowly after a run midway through the first quarter. He left the field under his own power, and later returned to the game despite having aggravated an existing injury to his ankle. Pro Football Network reported Bigsby appears to have avoided a serious injury.