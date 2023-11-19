Los Angeles Rams star, Cooper Kupp, limped to the locker room early right before halftime with a potentially concerning injury.

The Los Angeles Rams are trying to stay alive in the NFC West in their tough matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. However, right before the first half ended, Cooper Kupp was seen limping with a potentially serious injury.

Kupp was initially questionable to return, but he has since been ruled out. He tweaked his ankle right before the first half concluded.

Hopefully, it's nothing too serious. Kupp's been struggling with injuries all season, so it would be disheartening if he were to miss more time. With that said, it appears someone stepped on Cooper Kupp's heel, which led to him limping on the sideline.

#CooperKupp to locker room

With Cooper Kupp unable to return to the game, Puka Nacua became Matthew Stafford's go to target, scoring a touchdown just before the half. Nacua has been a beast throughout this season, making him a pleasant surprise for the Rams. But of course, Los Angeles would like to have Kupp on the field.

Before falling to injury, Kupp racked up 24 receptions, 375 yards, and one touchdown on the season so far. He's only played in six games counting this one against the Seahawks. He's been seen running along the sideline testing out his ankle. So, there's a real chance we see Kupp back on the field.

The Rams need to win this game to remain in the playoff race. A loss could prove to be detrimental for any playoff hopes. For that reason, Cooper Kupp was likely doing everything he could to get back on the field and help his team, but unfortunately the injury was too serious to return to this one.