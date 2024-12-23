Even though the Cowboys are out of playoff contention, CeeDee Lamb keeps suiting up and playing. Meanwhile, the Browns had a pair of offensive weapons get hurt. Here’s an overall look at the Week 16 injury roundup, including Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, and more.

We will start things off with the Eagles star quarterback.

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Hurts suffered a concussion after a scramble early in the Eagles' Week 16 loss to the Commanders. He took off on a quarterback draw in the first quarter before he was brought to the ground by Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner. As Hurts was being tackled, linebacker Frankie Luvu put a hit on Hurts. That made Hurts hit the ground with his head.

Hurts is in the NFL's concussion protocol, which means he has to go through a five-step process before returning to the field. Eagles head coach said the process is up to the league, according to delawareonline.com.

“Anything that has anything to do with the head is out of our hands,” Sirianni said after the game.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

The MVP candidate suffered a right elbow contusion in the fourth quarter against the Patriots but didn’t miss game action. Allen told reporters after the game that he briefly lost some feeling in his hand, but it quickly returned. Bills head coach Sean McDermott expressed some concern, according to a post on YouTube by WGRZ-TV via essentiallysports.com.

“I touched base with Josh back there, just put eyes on him, and they were going through the test,” McDermott said. “They cleared him to go back and play. Our medical staff does a great job with it, if it’s not safe for a player, they’re not gonna put him back out there. So I trust them, and they gave the green light to go back out there.”

Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner

Conner (knee) did not return against the Panthers after exiting in the second half. Conner could miss the final two games of the season, according to a post on X by Ian Rapoport.

“Generally, in situations like this, players have played their last downs for their team,” Rapoport said.

Atlanta Falcons WR Drake London

London (hamstring) did not return against the Giants after exiting in the fourth quarter. However, head coach Raheem Morris said the injury isn’t believed serious, according to thefalconswire.com.

“I believe he could have gone back in,” Morris said. “I look forward to him being able to practice next week.”

Dallas Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert

Tolbert suffered a dislocated finger, according to Melissa Stark, on the Sunday Night Football broadcast via on3.com.

“We saw Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert get injured at the end of the first half,” Stark said. “He left the field, shaking his hand as he went into the locker room. He was late coming out; he was getting X-rays on his finger. When he came out of the locker room, he had his ring and his pinky finger taped on his left hand. He is questionable to return with a dislocated finger.”

New York Jets CB Sauce Gardner

A hamstring injury sent Gardner to the sidelines in the game against the Rams, and he did not return.

Philadelphia Eagles DE Josh Sweat

A key member of the defense, Sweat, suffered an ankle injury against the Commanders and did not return to the game.

Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens

Pickens (hamstring) has a “real chance” at playing against the Chiefs on Christmas Day, according to a comment by Mike Tomlin to steelerswire.com. Pickens has missed three games with the injury.

San Francisco 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw

After suffering a calf injury in the first quarter against the Dolphins, Greenlaw did not return. Teammate Fred Warner said the 49ers need to be careful with Greenlaw, according to Sports Illustrated.

“That’s my guy,” Warner said. “I love going out there to battle with him, but at the end of the day, it’s about saving Dre from himself sometimes, too. He’s coming back from a major injury. Everybody looks at the last game and how great he was, but that’s not normal, he’s dealing with something significant, so we have to protect him from himself sometimes. “Dre is built the right way; he wants to be out there, he wants to help us win games. That’s my brother at the end of the day. Like I said, we have to hold him back from hurting himself more.”

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III

The team hasn’t provided information about the severity of Walker’s injured ankle. Head coach Mike Macdonald said tests need to be completed, according to yahoo.com.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Sterling Shepard

A hamstring sent Shepard to the sidelines, and he didn’t return against the Cowboys.

Washington Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore

After appearing in only a pair of games, Lattimore (hamstring) got hurt against the Eagles. His status is up in the air.