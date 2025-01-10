We've got the full NFL Wild Card Round Results According to Madden 25 to see who the game thinks is winning this weekend. Since Week 1, Madden 25 has gone 187-85 in predicting NFL Games. Last week (Week 18), the game went 11-5 to finish the year strong. However, in the playoffs, anything can happen, as the final 14 teams will fight their way to the Super Bowl. So, who's winning in Week 18?

NFL Wild Card Round Results

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans – NFL Wild Card Round Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LAC 0 10 6 6 22 HOU 0 3 0 7 10

The first game of the Wild Card Round wasn't the most exciting, as the L.A. Chargers defeated the Houston Texans with ease. Defense wins Championships, and that includes Wild Card postseason games too. In fact, L.A.'s defense did not allow a single touchdown until the fourth quarter, with less than three minutes remaining. Furthermore, S Derwin James Jr. picked C.J. Stroud off on the last drive to prevent it from getting closer.

The Chargers' offense didn't fare too well, but a 28 Yd touchdown reception from Will Dissly helped them put the game away. With the win, the Chargers advance to the divisional round.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens – NFL Wild Card Round Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL PIT 0 0 3 14 17 BAL 10 7 7 7 31

The Steelers' late-season collapse continues into the postseason as they lose once again to the Baltimore Ravens. Although they managed to contain Derrick Henry, there was no stopping 99 OVR and MVP Candidate Lamar Jackson. Jackson earned over 330 yards and scored three touchdowns in the win. He did throw a pair of interceptions which nearly gave Pittsburgh a chance to come back. But Pittsburgh was always at least two scores behind for the whole game after the first quarter.

Furthermore, Baltimore' defense held the Steelers to zero points in the first half. Although Pittsburgh scored two garbage time touchdowns, it meant nothing in the end. With the win, the Ravens advance to the Divisional round.

Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills – NFL Wild Card Round Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DEN 0 14 7 0 21 BUF 3 10 3 9 25

It was perhaps a bit too close for Buffalo's liking, but they got the job done against the Denver Broncos. Denver took the lead twice in this game. But nine unanswered points from Buffalo in the fourth quarter made them victorious. Amari Cooper led the team in receiving yards, but TE Dalton Kincaid scored what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown.

Denver punted the ball a tad too late, thinking they could get the ball back. Instead, the Bills ran the clock down, tacking on a field goal to make it 25-21. With the win, Buffalo advances to the divisional round.

Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – NFL Wild Card Round Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL WAS 7 10 0 15 32 TB 2 7 3 13 25

The Commanders' hot start propels them to the divisional round. Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin tore the Bucs' defense apart. The defense also held Baker Mayfield and the offense to just 10 points (The Bucs earned a safety in the first quarter).

However, Tampa Bay caught up, scoring nine unanswered points to take an 18-17 lead. But from that point, the defense ran out of gas in the tank, allowing Terry McLaurin to catch two 47+ Yd touchdowns in the final nine minutes of regulation. The 52 yarder in the last 44 seconds was the real heart-breaker.

But Tampa Bay had time to score. Unfortunately, they were stopped a few yards short of the goal-line as time expired. With the win, the Commanders advance to the divisional round.

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles – NFL Wild Card Round Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL GB 3 21 0 0 24 PHI 3 7 10 7 27

The Eagles overcame a 24-10 deficit at the half to come back and beat the Green Bay Packers. Furthermore, the defense allowed no points in the second half, with rookie CB Cooper DeJean making the game-winning interception to seal it.

HB Saquon Barkley left the game early with an injury, but backup HB Kenneth Gainwell did good in his absence, earning over 4 yards per carry. A.J. Brown's late touchdown reception put the Birds up for the first time all day as they won 27-24.

With the win, the Eagles advance to the divisional round.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams – NFL Wild Card Round Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL MIN 6 0 3 8 17 LAR 0 7 7 0 14

The Vikings get revenge against the Rams after losing to them earlier this year. The last time they faced, they both scored a combined 50 points. However, no team scored more than 20 points.

At one point, the Rams led 14-6, but 11 unanswered points from Minnesota helped the team earn the win. Jordan Addison's 7 Yd touchdown reception along with Justin Jefferson's two-point conversion gave the Vikings a 3-point lead. It was also their first touchdown of the day.

Veteran CB Stephon Gilmore caught the game-winning interception, allowing the Vikings to run down the clock. With the win, they advance to the divisional round f the playoffs.

*At the time of simulating, the original game was still going to take place at SoFi Stadium. However, the real game will take place at State Farm Stadium on Monday Night.

We hope you enjoyed reading! Check back next week for more sims!

*At the time of simulating, the original game was still going to take place at SoFi Stadium. However, the real game will take place at State Farm Stadium on Monday Night.