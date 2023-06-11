The Pittsburgh Steelers have Mitchell Trubisky and Allen Robinson on their roster, reuniting them after they spent three seasons together with the Chicago Bears. After two years apart, they are excited to get back together.

Trubisky knows that Kenny Pickett is slated to be the Steelers' starter but is ready to step in if needed. Can he and Robinson get their connection clicking again in Pittsburgh after a few seasons? The quarterback thinks they can, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“Absolutely,” Trubisky said as the Steelers go through OTAs, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “You see him getting a little better, a little healthier each day. His route running ability, his football IQ; he knows how to separate from guys. His physicality at catch-point is really good. He can have a guy on him and if you throw it in the right spot he can still come down with it.”

Robinson was brought in via trade with the Los Angeles Rams to help a Steelers receiving core headlined by Diontae Johnson and George Pickens. The 29-year-old can still be productive but will likely take a back seat, much like Trubisky is. Allen said that the veteran QB is “wise beyond his years” and that he carries himself very well.

Good veterans are key for any team, especially when a lot of young guys are stepping into prominent roles at the same time. Not just as depth pieces but as leaders, Trubisky and Robinson can have solid impacts on the Steelers.