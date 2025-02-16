The Atlanta Falcons have long constructed their roster through the NFL Draft. Franchise legends Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, even past greats Jamal Anderson and Deion Sanders came via the draft. Now they have April's event to nail — as Atlanta builds around last year's top 10 pick Michael Penix Jr.

But before the Falcons send front office personnel to Green Bay, we channel general manager Terry Fontenot through the PFF mock draft simulator. This simulation allowed us to see who Atlanta nabs with its two selections through the first three rounds.

The Falcons hold the No. 15 overall pick in the first round. Then don't select until the 46th pick. So who does Fontenot grab for head coach Raheem Morris and Penix? Time to take a dive.

Round 1, Pick 15 — Tackle Kelvin Banks, Texas

The Banks selection breaks a major trend for Atlanta.

The Falcons added explosive skill position players in their last four draft classes. Kyle Pitts started the movement in 2021. Wide receiver Drake London followed the tight end by landing at No. 8 in the 2022 draft. Running back Bijan Robinson came next in the subsequent draft and then the QB Penix a year later.

But the latter top 10 pick gets much needed trench help. Penix took four sacks in his three starts. Atlanta surrendered 32 total sacks last season.

Atlanta has three free agent tackles ahead of the 2025 offseason. That includes right tackles Storm Norton and Brandon Parker. Banks, though, protected the blindside of Quinn Ewers at Texas.

Banks showed stellar protection in his three seasons in Austin. He smoothly set the protection with his gliding feet and disrupted pass rushers from there. He can also intersect defenders on pull blocks and screens — creating a destructive path for his receivers and running backs.

The 6-foot-4, 324-pounder isn't considered the best tackle of this class. But he's worthy of first round consideration. Atlanta and Penix earn major help here. Same with Robinson, as he gets a blocker who played in a 55-45 run-pass split ran by Steve Sarkisian. Banks' arrival could raise Robinson's rushing yardage above the 1,456 yards he tallied.

Boston College guard Chris Lindstrom is one of the last OLs to land in Atlanta in the first round. Lindstrom went No. 19 overall in the 2019 class. But Washington star tackle Kaleb McGary also went to the Falcons thanks to the Los Angeles Rams. Atlanta traded up to No. 31 to nab McGary.

Round 2, Pick 46 — Edge J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State

The national champion from the Buckeyes becomes a gift fall for Atlanta. Especially for Morris, given his extensive defensive background.

Tuimoloau is a fiery and relentless ball of energy off the edge. He comes with violent upper body strength against blockers. Tuimoloau turns to his long, muscular limbs to shed offensive linemen and chase after the ball.

The 6-foot-5, 269-pounder defeated blockers off bull rushes. That move collapsed pockets and created discomfort for quarterbacks. But he also hit tackles with a wicked spin move as he turned to the full-on bull rush.

He needs to add more hand moves into his toolbox, though. Tuimoloau looked too reliant on only the two aforementioned moves. He'll need to develop quicker hands and trust his appendages to beat blockers. Offensive tackles still beat him off initiating the first contact. Tuimoloau, though, turned to his strength to become hard to move from there.

But Atlanta should love his availability. Tuimoloau never suffered any significant injuries in Columbus. He's a blue-collar defender who can add muscle to the defensive line. Atlanta needs pass rush help with Matt Judon, Lorenzo Carter, and Kentavious Street all heading to free agency.

The Falcons need to fix their pass rush. Atlanta produced only 31 sacks and the top sack leader, Arnold Ebeketie, delivered only six sacks. Atlanta must get after the passer better — especially with Bryce Young and Baker Mayfield on the schedule twice a year. Tuimoloau is a solid answer to start addressing Atlanta's pass rushing woes.

Overall, Fontenot and the Falcons lure in two solid pieces to bolster their chances of winning the NFC South. Atlanta earns a “B” grade off these mock selections.