While the Atlanta Falcons try to sort out their QB situation, at least they have their defensive coaching staff settling into place. Looking forward, the Falcons will try to make another splash in April, and here is their seven-round 2026 NFL Draft, according to the Pro Football Focus simulator.

They don’t have a first-round pick because of last year’s trade to snag a second first-rounder in James Pearce Jr.

As for needs, the Falcons will look hard at the receiver, tight end, defensive interior, and cornerback positions.

Round 2, Pick 48: Edge LT Overton, Alabama

If there’s one area where the Falcons seem solid, it’s rushing the passer. They finished second in the NFL with 57 sacks.

So, it doesn’t seem to make a lot of sense to go edge here. But Overton is the type of talent that at least makes a team pause, according to Pro Football Network.

“LT Overton is a captivating talent who blends the line between edge rusher and defensive lineman,” PFN wrote. “Though he still has plenty of additional upside left to unearth, Overton's pedigree as a former five-star, combined with his high-end flashes, will tantalize NFL evaluators.”

However, the college results didn’t show it.

“Overton never reached elite-level production in four years on the collegiate stage, and his pass-rush execution is still very raw,” PFN wrote. “However, Overton has the inbuilt versatility to be readily deployed on stunts and as a looper, and he's a force to be reckoned with at contact in the run game.

“Overton has all of the desired physical tools as a primary power producer. And on power rushes, he's flashed the agility and flexibility to realign his hips into contact, siphon lower-body power through urgent leg drive, and plow tackles off of their spot. Overton's frame and physical profile (are) NFL-ready and applicable to hybrid schemes through alignment versatility.”

Still, one can’t help but wonder if the Falcons would have been better suited at this point to pick DI Lee Hunter of Texas Tech, cornerback D’Angelo Ponds of Indiana, or tight end Eli Stowers of Vanderbilt.

Round 3, Pick 79: WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia

Now this is a spot-on selection. The Falcons need a wideout to team up with Drake London to give this offense a little more air punch. And Branch’s athleticism is something to get excited about.

“Branch boasts game-breaking speed, as he showed in high school while winning state titles in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, and long jump,” PFN wrote. “He's an ultra-dynamic return presence with a future as a special teams weapon, but the 2025 season saw him take a noticeable leap in development as a WR.”

However, the reason he dropped to the third round has to do with his ability to separate. It could be nothing more than a learning curve as opposed to “can’t do it.”

“His rare burst and open-field talent give him unguardable upside if he can continue refining his craft,” PFN wrote. “(Despite) his size, he's a tough and steely convertor at the catch point, with exceptional body control and focus.”

It should be noted that the Falcons passed up DI Darrell Jackson Jr. of Florida State with this pick.

Round 4, Pick 114: T JC Davis, Illinois

It’s never a bad idea to upgrade the offensive line. However, the fourth round screams “need” over “best available player.” And the Falcons passed up a chance to get Penn State running back Nocholas Singleton in this spot.

Plus, Davis projects as a developmental player, according to NFL Draft Buzz. That's true even though he had plenty of college success.

“His exceptional pass-blocking skills and quick feet make him an intriguing prospect for teams employing zone-blocking schemes,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “While he may need time to bulk up and refine his technique against elite competition, Davis has the tools to become a reliable starter at either tackle spot.

“His ability to process information quickly and adapt to different defensive looks will serve him well as he transitions to the pro game.”

Round 7, Pick 231: QB Luke Altmeyer, Illinois

The Falcons rounded out their draft by taking a flier on Atlmeyer. Maybe he can stick as a backup, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“Altmyer's NFL trajectory mirrors what we saw with guys like Cooper Rush and Gardner Minshew — smart, tough competitors who maximize every ounce of their talent through preparation and grit,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “While he'll never possess the physical tools that make scouts drool at the combine, his mental makeup and proven ability to execute in critical moments will keep him employed at the next level.”