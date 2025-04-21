The Atlanta Falcons appeared to fire off a signal ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft at quarterback. Their newest signing could officially help push Kirk Cousins out.

Atlanta and head coach Raheem Morris have signed Easton Stick away from the Los Angeles Chargers. The franchise announced the signing Monday afternoon.

Stick spent his entire career with the Bolts. He arrived as a fifth rounder in the 2019 NFL Draft. But Stick carried an astonishing 49-3 record at North Dakota State into the league.

Stick spent his time backing up Justin Herbert. However, he emerged as a Chargers fan favorite during the preseason. Now he's adding depth behind QB1 Michael Penix Jr. — and signaling a Cousins trade is coming.

Are Falcons listening to Kirk Cousins trade inquiries?

Cousins is rising as a hot commodity for the trade market during draft week. Veterans often surface as moving pieces for teams seeking additional draft picks. But are the Falcons listening to some potential offers?

Morris and owner Arthur Blank revealed Cousins is indeed a trade subject. The owner shared a strong take back on April 1 to kick off the league's draft month.

“Kirk understands his situation. He understands our own situation,” Blank said via the Falcons' team page. “He understands we've committed a lot of funds to him. The aspirations from his standpoint and from our standpoint was that he was going to play for a couple years, if not longer. Things didn't develop that way.”

The four-time Pro Bowler Cousins signed a massive four-year, $180 million deal in the 2024 offseason. Atlanta shook up the '24 draft by taking Penix Jr. at No. 8, however. Penix Jr. eventually leapfrogged Cousins as the starting quarterback.

The Falcons are demanding “a lot” for Cousins now amid the trade negotiations. Atlanta likely is seeking more draft picks by shipping away Cousins. The NFC South franchise holds only five draft picks ahead of Thursday. Atlanta is projected to draft Marshall's Mike Green at No. 15.