The Atlanta Falcons are signing former Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Morgan Fox to a two-year deal worth up to $8.5 million, according to Peter Schrager of Fox Sports.

Fox, 30, spent the past three seasons with the Chargers, playing a key role in one of the league’s top defensive units. Across 51 games with Los Angeles, he recorded 80 total tackles, including 54 solo tackles and 26 assisted tackles, along with 15.5 sacks and eight stuffs for loss.

In the 2024 season, Fox finished with 27 total tackles, 19 solo tackles, eight assisted tackles, 3.5 sacks, and two stuffs. He played an instrumental role in a Chargers defense that allowed the fewest points per game in the league at 17.7. Fox was on the field for 53 percent of defensive snaps last season while also contributing on special teams, playing 17 percent of those snaps.

Morgan Fox’s durability and experience add value to Falcons’ defensive front

Since returning from a torn ACL suffered during the 2018 offseason, Fox has not missed a game. He began his career with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2016 before signing with the Carolina Panthers in 2021. He later returned to Los Angeles in 2022, where he established himself as a reliable defensive presence.

Over his career, Fox has appeared in 109 games, recording 183 total tackles, including 120 solo tackles and 63 assisted tackles. He has also tallied 27.5 sacks, four forced fumbles with four recoveries, and 16.5 stuff yards.

Atlanta, which finished in the bottom half of the league in scoring defense last season, allowed 24.9 points per game. The Falcons struggled to generate consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks, ranking near the bottom of the league in sacks and defensive efficiency. Fox’s ability to create interior disruption and provide veteran leadership should help bolster the defensive line heading into the 2025 season.

The signing continues the Falcons' offseason efforts to reinforce their defense after missing the playoffs in 2024 with an 8-9 record. With Fox’s addition, Atlanta aims to strengthen its pass rush and improve its front seven as the team looks to contend in the NFC South.