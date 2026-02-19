Sherrone Moore had a victory in court, while he has been accused of home invasion, stalking, and illegal entry.

The former University of Michigan head coach sought to have some charges dropped in court on Feb. 17 as Judge J. Cedric Simpson granted a request for a hearing to learn more about Moore's December 2025 arrest. He was charged with felony home invasion, stalking, and illegal entry after allegedly breaking into the apartment of the female staff member with whom he allegedly had an inappropriate relationship.

Simpson called for a hearing to learn more about his arrest, which took place hours after he was fired from the university. The judge determined “a glaring omission” to not tell law enforcement about the alleged former relationship between him and the staffer.

“Defendant’s due process may have been violated,” Simpson said per Us Weekly, adding, “This was not solely this personal relationship. The magistrate should have been able to look at that.”

Moore allegedly broke into her home and took multiple knives from her kitchen. According to his wife, Kelli Moore, told a dispatcher that Moore “is suicidal over losing his job today.” He was later tracked down at a church parking lot around 5 p.m. that day and taken into custody.

Moore's attorney, Ellen Michaels, spoke to reporters outside of court and sided with the judge's decision and claimed Moore’s arrest warrant was “based on false and misleading statements presented as fact.”

“Judge Simpson got it right in this motion and due process matters,” Michaels told reporters. “Coach Moore maintains his innocence and the truth will come out.”

“We’re confident the truth will come out in court under oath where it belongs,” Michaels continued. “Mr. Moore and his family respectfully ask for your privacy.”

Moore has pleaded not guilty to the charges back in January.