Raheem Morris delivered his biggest coaching staff change of 2025. He's fired Atlanta Falcons wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard.

The head coach made the decision Monday evening, per the team. Atlanta revealed who'll step into Hilliard's role.

“Current passing game coordinator T.J. Yates will assume those duties,” the team shared on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

This is one of two major changes following Atlanta's disastrous 30-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Morris has pulled offensive coordinator Zac Robinson from the booth to the sidelines.

Morris claimed Monday Atlanta dealt with issues of communication from the booth to the sideline headset during Sunday's loss.

Falcons offense underachieving in 2025

Atlanta has now played nine total games when it settles for 21 points or less.

But Sunday's dismal outing in Charlotte is now the first shutout in the era of Morris.

Article Continues Below

The Falcons even outgained the Panthers 332 to 224 — yet still got blown out. But Carolina forced three takeaways and won the turnover battle.

The slow results on offense have reflected through the first three games of the season. Atlanta may rank 13th in total yards, but sit at a lowly 31st in scoring.

Drake London has especially struggled during the 1-2 start. The 2024 Pro Bowler hasn't scored a touchdown this season. He's caught 16 total passes for 159 yards, but is averaging just 9.9 yards per reception.

London hasn't received much help in the WR room. Darnell Mooney has caught only six passes. Tight end Kyle Pitts follows with just 15 catches.

Yates goes from career NFL backup quarterback to interim WR coach with Hilliard's departure.

The 49-year-old Hilliard once was a top 10 NFL Draft pick during the 1997 session out of Florida. He's previously coached with the Miami Dolphins, Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and momentarily the Auburn Tigers. He coached with Atlanta for two seasons in joining Morris' '24 staff.