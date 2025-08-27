The Atlanta Falcons are currently gearing up for the upcoming 2025 season, in which Michael Penix Jr. will lead the team as the starting quarterback. The Falcons' wide receiver room is currently a bit of a question mark, with Darnell Mooney and multiple other players currently dealing with injury.

One of the biggest sources of angst for the Falcons' fanbase over the last few years has been tight end Kyle Pitts, whom the team drafted fourth overall back in 2021 and who has failed to come anywhere near his lofty expectations.

This being the case, it would make sense that the Falcons may look to trade the former Florida Gator at some point, and that could come sooner rather than later according to ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano, who recently said “don't be surprised” if Pitts gets traded.

“Part of this is what I'm seeing — or rather not seeing. Pitts is in the final year of his contract, playing for $10.878 million on the fifth-year option from his rookie deal. The Falcons have made no move to extend him beyond this season,” reported Graziano.

Graziano also noted that “…there are definitely signs that they don't view Pitts as a great fit for what they're trying to do on offense. Mooney's training camp absence gave some of the younger receivers on the roster a chance to show what they can do, and if one or more of them has emerged as a reliable contributor by the time the trade deadline rolls around, don't be shocked if Pitts is on the move.”

A tough spot for the Falcons

The Falcons may well be entering this season without multiple starting receivers as well as Kaleb McGary, who will miss the entire 2025 season due to injury.

Atlanta could be banking more than they would like on Penix Jr., who is essentially a rookie at this point, to make some magic happen, and on a defense that is filled with unproven young players.

All told, things could be better in Atlanta.

The Falcons are slated to kick off their season on September 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.