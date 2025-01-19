The Washington Commanders dominated the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round, and they were leading by two touchdowns late in the game. The Lions still had enough time, but it felt like the game was pretty much over, and Commanders owner Josh Harris was seen on the field. After panning the camera to him, Tom Brady made a hilarious joke, referencing when he beat the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl.

“Not sure coach Quinn likes owners coming down on the field before the game is over,” Brady said on the FOX broadcast.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank was seen on the sidelines during that game before it was even over, most likely because he thought they were going to win up 28-3. What makes the joke even funnier is that Dan Quinn was the head coach of the Falcons at that time, and is the Commanders' coach right now.

Brady completed one of the best comebacks in Super Bowl history, being down 28-3, coming back, and winning in overtime. Many Falcons fans thought that they had the game in the bag, but unfortunately, they weren't able to stop the New England Patriots offense while also not being able to score that many points in the second half.

Nobody has forgotten that Super Bowl and everyone continues to make jokes every year about the score. As if he hadn't already, Brady definitely cemented himself as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.

Since then, nobody has made a bigger comeback in the Super Bowl, and if something like that happens again, there's no doubt people would go bonkers.

For Quinn, he has to be happy that he has another chance to right his wrongs, and he's doing it with one of the more surprising teams in the playoffs after defeating the No. 1 seed Lions.