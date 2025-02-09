Kirk Cousins may need to start the 2025-26 NFL season on the bench, as the Atlanta Falcons continue to ponder how to move forward with the 36-year-old quarterback. The Falcons and Cousins haven't communicated since the season ended in early January, per Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

“Could Kirk Cousins be the highest-paid backup QB in NFL history? According to GM Terry Fontenot, it's possible, with him saying, “We are very comfortable moving forward with (Cousins) as backup.” Sources say there has been no communication between the two sides since the season ended, and really, there is nothing to discuss. Could they still trade him? Hard to imagine, with Cousins having a no-trade clause and preferring to be cut.

Either way, Atlanta has until the fifth day of the new league year on March 16 to make a decision about him, and if Cousins is on the roster after that, he's guaranteed an additional $10 million in 2026 along with his $27.5 million in cash next year. Don't be surprised if Atlanta takes the entire time to make a call.”

Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Falcons after leaving the Minnesota Vikings last offseason.

Falcons' outstanding quarterback stability if Kirk Cousins stays

Cousins, a four-time Pro Bowler, made 14 starts under center for the Falcons last season. He threw for 3,508 yards and 18 touchdowns, with a notable 500-yard performance last October.

There is certainly some value with Cousins backing up Michael Penix Jr., as the Falcons continue to rally the offense around star running back Bijan Robinson. That said, Cousins may prefer to be cut so he can compete for another open job in a desperate offense.

The Falcons' excitement around the 2024 No. 8 overall pick in Penix is colossal. His arm strength, and ability to move well out of the pocket will open up all kinds of different possibilities for the offense.