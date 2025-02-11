For the near future, Derrick Henry has plans to remain with the Baltimore Ravens. Also, Tom the GOAT voted for Lamar Jackson as MVP. But on a lesser note, here is one Ravens player who could be a surprise roster cut in the 2025 NFL offseason.

The Ravens’ 2024 season ended with a heartbreaking loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. There’s still high hopes for 2025, but linebacker Kyle Van Noy may not get to enjoy it.

A second-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Van Noy wrapped up his first Pro Bowl season. He cashed in on 12.5 sacks, easily the best season to date for the 33-year-old. It sure seems like he has something left in the tank.

Would Ravens cut bait with LB Kyle Van Noy?

Of course this isn’t a talent or production question. It all comes down to roster sense and cap numbers. Van Noy would cost the Ravens $6.1 million in 2025. He would rack up $1.6 million in dead money if the Ravens cut him.

Another option would be for the Ravens to extend his contract, spreading some of the cap hit in 2026. However, he will be 34 years old soon, and any extension past next season seems dicey.

The Ravens certainly still like Van Noy, as evidenced by Coach John Harbaugh’s comments to baltimoreravens.com before the playoff game against the Bills.

Well, Kyle is … obviously, the sacks kind of speak for themselves,” Harbaugh said. “But it's not just that. There's so many situations where there's kind of the unsung aspects of a play that a lot of our guys have done. He's been the same guy. Sometimes he'll be in a position where a quarterback can't escape. And someone else will wrap around and get the sack or squeeze in on a run and force the run back to a linebacker. Or bounce them out to a DB like he's supposed to.

“I just think he's playing good football. (And) I do think it's kind of reflective of the whole defense, really. I mean, everybody's just really focusing on doing their job in a really physical way and a real disciplined way. That's what everybody's really trying to do. Kyle's a great leader that way, too. He leads. He talks to the guys about that and a lot of experience that way, like in the playoffs. So, he's been talking to the guys about playing good (and) disciplined high-effort football.”

The Ravens seemed to get better as the season progressed in 2024, and Van Noy mixed right in the middle of it. If the Ravens don’t bring him back in 2025, it creates a potential weakness at the position. But again, it’s something the Ravens have to address soon because of his age.

It’s quite possible the Ravens move on from Van Noy and try to replace him in the draft. They could try to make a splash and trade up to acquire Shemar Stewart of Texas A&M. This could solidify the linebacker group for years to come.

Pro Football Focus said Stewart has imposing size, even by NFL standards. Also, he exhibits top-tier explosiveness for his size. And his speed to power can be dominant.

The Ravens likely would need to move up six or seven spots to get this type of talent. But it makes sense to target a defender with the offense still set to soar with Lamar Jackson at the controls.