Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was named MVP of the 2024 season at the NFL Honors in New Orleans Thursday evening. In one of the closest MVP finishes in NFL history, Allen narrowly edged out Baltimore Ravens’ star Lamar Jackson for the award. When all 50 ballots were counted, Allen received 27 first-place votes and finished with 383 points to take home the hardware. But did the GOAT co-sign Allen’s achievement?

As it turns out, Tom Brady had Allen second in the MVP race as the future Hall of Famer voted for Jackson to win the award, according to the Associated Press. Jackson finished with 23 first-place votes and 362 points to finish just behind Allen.

Brady won the NFL Most Valuable Player Award three times in his career (2007, 2010 and 2017). Had Jackson won this year, he would have joined Tom as a three-time MVP.

Allen has come close to winning the award several times in his seven year career. He finished second in 2020, losing to Aaron Rodgers, and came in third in 2022 when Patrick Mahomes grabbed the prize. Last season, when Jackson won his second MVP, Allen finished fifth in the vote despite throwing for 4,306 yards and scoring 44 total touchdowns.

In 2024, Allen threw for 3,731 yards with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 531 yards and 12 additional scores. He became the first player in league history to have 25 touchdown passes, 10 rushing scores and fewer than 10 interceptions.

Josh Allen is your 2024 NFL MVP

However, Jackson had a statistically superior season, racking up 4,172 passing yards with 41 touchdowns and four interceptions along with 915 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Jackson is the first quarterback to ever throw for 4,000 yards and rush for 800 yards in a single season.

Additionally, Jackson beat out Allen for first-team All-Pro honors, which almost always go to the MVP. Still, the Most Valuable Player Award is not a statistical competition. Allen led his Bills to the second seed in the AFC with a 13-4 record. And he did it after losing his top two receivers in Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

While the debate will likely rage on until everyone realizes it’s a waste of time, the truth is either player could have won the award this season and both are deserving of it. But Josh Allen won it. He is the NFL’s MVP for the 2024 season.

Also, it seems a bit strange to be so salty about this when we have the Chiefs on the verge of another championship. It’s not the end of the world that Josh Allen gets one nice thing instead of Jackson getting three. Or the Chiefs getting three straight… Is that what you’d prefer? Is it??

Anyway, as for Brady, his ballot read 1. Jackson, 2. Allen, 3. Saquon Barkley, 4. Ja’Marr Chase, 5. Joe Burrow. The five-time Super Bowl MVP was one of four people who wrote in Ja’Marr Chase on their ballots. Only Brady and his Patriots pal Tedy Bruschi had Chase as high as fourth.