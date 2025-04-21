The Baltimore Ravens need to sort things out, including a possible extension for a key player. Also, will they seek a tight end in the upcoming draft? While they work on these issues, here is the Ravens’ 2025 NFL mock draft.

We used the ESPN simulator, allowing it to pick for the other teams while we took the general manager’s chair for the Ravens. Entering the draft, Baltimore has needs at guard, edge rusher, and defensive back.

The team has an impressive haul of 11 picks, which allows it to maneuver with trades during the draft.

Round 1: Edge James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

Sitting pat at No. 27, the Ravens had their choice of edge rushers between James Pearce Jr. (Tennessee) and Donovan Ezeiruaku (Boston College). It seems like they’re the exact same type of player, so that made the choice more difficult.

However, Pearce offers a shade more ceiling than Ezeiruaku, and that settled the issue. He led the SEC with 107 pressures over the last two seasons, ranking No. 6 in the FBS. His speed is a key element to his game, according to nytimes.com.

“Although not a technician, Pearce is a fast, linear athlete who can win races to the edge or collapse the pocket with force behind his extended, upward levers,” Dane Brugler wrote. “He was steady with his effort against the run in college, but more will be needed of him to hold up against NFL competition. Overall, Pearce is upright and frenetic in his play style, but his blend of explosiveness and power creates consistent disruption as a pass rusher. He shows promise in the run game, too. If he works to maximize his talent, he will be a productive pro.”

Round 2: CB Darien Porter, Iowa State

It’s easy to like Porter’s size at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds. And he can run, too, with a time of 4.3 in the 40.

What he lacks in experience, he makes up for in other areas, according to nfl.com.

“Sixth-year senior with elite traits and special teams talent, but only one year of starting experience at cornerback,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “Porter’s rep total is heavy on zone coverages, but he has the athleticism, burst, and speed to handle more man coverage.

“He uses his length to shade downfield throws but needs to get stronger to improve his press, his contest, and his tackling in run support. More schooling is needed as a pattern-matcher, but his athletic profile and instant impact on special teams should create more confidence in projecting Porter’s continued ascension as a CB2/CB3.”

There’s a lot to like here, and he should fit nicely into the Ravens’ defensive scheme.

Round 3: RB Cam Skattebo, Arizona St.

Yes, this signals the end of the Derrick Henry era after two seasons. But for the 2025 campaign, Skattebo will provide a great complement to Henry. The Ravens can keep Henry fresh for the playoffs, taking off some of the load by using the bruising Skattebo.

The 5-10, 216-pound hard runner could be an NFL beast down the road, according to nytimes.com.

“His best traits are his finishing toughness and sturdy balance to absorb hits, which make him a chore to tackle,” Brugler wrote. “He needs to improve his consistency as a pass blocker, but his versatility as a receiver is an asset (first FBS player with 1,500 yards or more rushing and 500 yards or more receiving in the same season since Christian McCaffrey).

“Overall, Skattebo is a thickly built, compact runner who is more quick than explosive, but he competes with tremendous resolve and understands how to rely on his pad level and contact balance to get the most out of every carry. He is a draftable option for a team looking to upgrade its backfield physicality.”

Round 4: C/G Seth McLaughin, Ohio State (No. 119) and edge Barryn Sorrell, Texas

McLaughlin doesn’t have the physical attributes to be a star, and he’s coming off an Achilles injury. But he’s highly intelligent and could make a quality interior lineman or at least a functional backup.

With the second pick, the Ravens reinforce an area of need with the underrated Sorrell. He passes the eye test and has plenty of power, according to Brugler. His ceiling is high for a fourth-round pick.

Round 5: TE Jackson Hawes, Georgia Tech

Like the move for Skattebo, this is another future-changing pick as the Ravens look to replace Mark Andrews. However, Hawes will never be the high-volume target like Andrews. This move simply allows Isaiah Likely to become Andrews’ replacement in that regard while Hawes beefs up the running game.

Round 6: Ravens haul in four players

Going for the best on the board, the Ravens get a potential bargain in linebacker Cody Simon, who could find his way into a starting role down the line.

The Ravens got another player left on the board by grabbing Notre Dame defensive tackle Rylie Mills. He’s also a potential starter down the road.

Getting more help for the secondary, the Ravens grabbed Iowa State safety Malik Verdon. He projects more as a special-teams guy.

With their fourth pick, the Ravens grabbed wide receiver Da’Quan Felton of Virginia Tech. He’s a nice size (6-5, 213) and speed prospect.

Round 7: TE Luke Lachey, Iowa

The Ravens wrap up with a depth pick. Lachey’s lack of speed hinders his hopes of becoming a starter, according to nytimes.com.

“Strictly an underneath target in 2024, Lachey is an average speed player and more smooth than explosive,” Brugler wrote. “But he efficiently transfers his momentum in and out of breaks to give his quarterback a target on stick routes.”