The Baltimore Ravens have 11 picks in the NFL Draft this year, which is tied for the most in the league. With the team already being pretty much one of the top teams in the league, getting more talent in the draft will be key as they try to add to their depth. One of those positions where depth may be necessary is tight end, as Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely are in the final year of their deals.

Andrews' future with the team may be more in doubt, and general manager Eric DeCosta spoke about the tight end recently.

“I never know what's going to happen, and I would never want to say this or that,” DeCosta said via NFL insider Jordan Schultz. “But I can tell you this: Mark Andrews is a warrior. He's played his butt off for us, and his competitiveness, talent, attitude, and leadership are all highly valued here. He's a great player, and we're in the business of keeping as many great players as we can. But there's always unpredictability with the draft — you just never know.”

Andrews had a down year last season as he only averaged 37 receiving yards, and Likely mostly stepped up. There are some tight ends in the NFL Draft that the Ravens could be interested in, and if they do select one, it may be time to be looking at the future of Andrews on the team.

Could the Ravens select a tight end in the draft?

In the event that the Ravens do decide to draft a tight end, there are a few options that they may like. One of them is Colston Loveland, who has been a steady riser on some teams' boards and could be a solid option for a team looking for a quality tight end on their roster. Tyler Warren has also received a lot of attention and could be an option for teams such as the Ravens.

Lamar Jackson has shown throughout his career that he loves throwing to his tight ends, and they're almost like his security blanket on the field. That's what Andrews was for the past few seasons until his production dropped last year, and Likely was the main target for Jackson. Andrews did find some success late in the season, but it will be interesting to see if he can continue the strong play going into next season.