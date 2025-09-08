It was an ugly finish for the Baltimore Ravens, leaving John Harbaugh to defend his decisions. Also, an incident between Lamar Jackson and a fan left the fan banned from NFL stadiums. Furthermore, Harbaugh broke his silence on the altercation, according to a post on X by Jamison Hensley.

“John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson's altercation with the fan: “It's unfortunate that you should even be in that situation. I don't know how any of us would respond in that moment. I think it'd be something we'd probably be thinking about protecting ourselves. I do think that.”

Fortunately, the NFL stepped in hard and heavy, according to a post on X by Adam Schefter.

“The fan who shoved Ravens WR DeAndre Hopkins, and then got shoved by QB Lamar Jackson, has been “indefinitely banned from Bills and NFL stadiums”, per a team official. The fan had been ejected after the shove Sunday night.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh must help team regroup

Among the things Harbaugh needs to do is deal with Jackson, whose response wasn’t a good look from a team or NFL standpoint. Jackson seemed contrite about the issue, according to USA Today.

“He slapped me,” Jackson said during his postgame news conference following a stunning 41-40 defeat. “He was steadily talking. So, I forgot where I was.”

Jackson said he should have responded differently.

“You’ve got to think in those situations,” he said. “You’ve got security out there. Let security handle it. But I just let my [emotions] get the best of me. Hopefully, it’ll never happen again.”

Jackson said it won’t make him shy away from fans in the future, according to ESPN.

“I've never seen our fans do that,” Jackson said. “So, I'll probably do it again when we score a touchdown. It's not nothing against the fans. I'm just celebrating when my teammates get a touchdown.”

The Ravens will try to bounce back against division foe Cleveland this Sunday. The Lions, Chiefs, and Texans are on the schedule for the following three weeks. So beating the Browns seems like a must-win situation.