The Baltimore Ravens earned the Monday Night Football spotlight for Week 3 against the Detroit Lions. Both are top 10 ranked teams in the NFL power rankings. Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and company attracted some notable NBA personalities to their game: Carmelo Anthony and Derik Queen.

The perennial NBA All-Stars were seen catching the action on the sidelines.

Baltimore natives Carmelo Anthony and Derik Queen are in the house for tonight's Ravens-Lions MNF matchup 🔥 (📸: @Ravens) pic.twitter.com/jOM1cTvwCl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Anthony is a notable Charm City past resident. He starred for two high schools within the city limits: Towson Catholic before transferring to Oak Hill Academy. He rose to fame at the high school level before leading Syracuse to its first and only national championship in the 2002-2003 season.

Queen played his roundball for St. Frances Academy in Baltimore before heading to Montverde Academy in Florida. He eventually made his way back to Maryland — suiting up for the Terrapins in 2004-2005. The New Orleans Pelicans took him 13th overall.

Carmelo Anthony, Derik Queen not the only NBA angle for Ravens-Lions

Turns out Anthony wasn't the only NBA legend who provided a pregame angle for the Ravens-Lions battle.

The two-time NFL Most Valuable Player Jackson rolled into M&T Bank Stadium clad in his own NBA-themed look.

Jackson showed up in a specialized Kobe Bryant shirt. But one depicting the late NBA legend's 81-point night against the Toronto Raptors. Jackson's shirt was a Los Angeles Times headline with “81!” emblazoned.

The Ravens star quarterback even wore some NBA kicks too: The Ferrari Air Jordan 14s.

Lamar Jackson pulled up in a Kobe 81 Points shirt and “Ferrari” Air Jordan 14s. Legendary performance loading ⏳ @Lj_era8 📷 @ESPN / @Ravens pic.twitter.com/Rb5i1mVq6t — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) September 22, 2025

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh noted Jackson has rarely loss on MNF. He entered with an impressive 7-2 overall record. Baltimore, though, trailed early 7-0 after the Lions scored on their opening possession. But Henry tied things up with his 28-yard rumble.