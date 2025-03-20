The Baltimore Ravens are preparing for a revenge tour in 2025. Baltimore had a dominant 2024 season that ended tragically in the AFC Divisional Round against the Bills. The Ravens won't be afraid of anyone as they attempt to finally get over the hump and make the Super Bowl next season.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson posted a vague message on social media on Wednesday. In the post, Jackson simply shared a GIF of LeBron James pretending to be scared but then smiling.

Many fans have speculated that Jackson was referencing Cincinnati's recent extension of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. In essence, Jackson is saying that he is not worried about the Bengals even after keeping Chase and Higgins on long-term contracts.

Cincinnati signed both Chase and Higgins to four-year extensions late on Sunday night. Chase will earn $161 million while Higgins will earn $112 million.

Chase in particular has been troublesome for the Ravens to defend against. He has had several big games against Baltimore, including an 11-reception game in November where he logged 264 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Despite this, the Ravens have still been able to take care of the Bengals over the past few years. Baltimore has won the last four regular season matchups between the two teams.

The last time Cincinnati beat Baltimore was in the Wild Card playoffs in 2023.

Ravens urged to add former All-Pro would could help defend against Chase and Higgins

The Ravens are not done adding talent after the first week of NFL free agency.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley encouraged the Ravens the add a veteran presence to their defensive secondary.

“Baltimore doesn't have any proven depth beyond Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins,” Hensley wrote. “The only other corners on the roster are Jalyn Armour-Davis and T.J. Tampa, who have combined for 190 career defensive snaps. The Ravens can sign a not-so-expensive deal with a veteran like Tre'Davious White. It also would not be surprising if Baltimore used a Day 2 pick on a cornerback.”

White played in Baltimore during the 2024 season on a one-year deal. He could be an easy player to bring back on a cheap deal, especially because of his familiarity with Baltimore's defensive scheme.

White is 30 years old and is a year-to-year proposition at this point of his career. Therefore, the Ravens would be wise to invest a mid-round pick in a cornerback as well, just like Hensley suggests.