The Buffalo Bills beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional Round and now in awards voting. Josh Allen won his first MVP, narrowly beating out Ravens' QB Lamar Jackson, who was aiming for his third. The race was tight all year long and a late push from Jackson was not enough to beat out Allen. Baltimore fans don't see it that way, however, bringing out the receipts on social media.

In the regular season, the Ravens beat the Bills and Jackson out-paced Allen in many important categories. His passing and rushing efficiency were higher, he turned it over less, scored more touchdowns, and completed more passes. But MVP is often a narrative award and the narrative turned to Allen in November. Jackson closed the gap late but it was not enough.

The Ravens won the four games after their bye on incredible performances from Jackson. With 1,119 total yards, 13 touchdowns, and 2 turnovers, the two-time MVP carried them to an unlikely AFC North title.

Meanwhile, Allen struggled against the Patriots and put up pedestrian numbers against the Jets. But Allen had some of the most memorable performances of the season, including a loss to the Rams and a win over the Lions.

Did Ravens' Lamar Jackson deserve the MVP?

Ravens fans certainly believe that Jackson deserved his third MVP. On paper, you can certainly make the argument especially when comparing it to his 2023 season. He had more passing yards, rushing yards, and passing touchdowns while throwing fewer interceptions and taking fewer sacks. But Allen was able to pass him in the MVP voting because of a storyline.

The Bills traded away Stefon Diggs after last season while denying any reports of locker-room strife. They drafted Keon Coleman and signed Mack Hollins who both had their games elevated by Allen. Meanwhile, the Ravens finally put a great running back behind Lamar Jackson to help him. Derrick Henry's arrival made Jackson's job easier while Diggs' departure made Allen's job harder.

Head-to-head battles often break ties in very close MVP races. While the Ravens beat the Bills in Week 4, Jackson was not the reason why. Derrick Henry was dominant in that game, with 199 yards and a touchdown. Jackson only had 156 passing yards but added 54 rushing yards.

This vote was exceptionally close, with only four first-place votes separating Jackson and Allen. Saquon Barkley finished a distant third while winning Offensive Player of the Year. The quarterbacks own this award and this race was one of the closest in recent memory.