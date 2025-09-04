The Baltimore Ravens ended their 2024 season in disappointing fashion. Baltimore lost to Buffalo 27-25 after veteran Mark Andrews dropped a two-point conversion attempt that could have forced overtime. Now the Ravens have a chance at revenge against the Bills in Week 1.

Andrews is doing everything he can to put the past behind him. He explained that he's not letting last season's mistake cloud his judgment in 2025.

“At the end of the day, this is a new season,” Andrews said Wednesday, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. “It's two really good teams going against each other. I'm going to play my part, I'm going to do my job to the best of my ability, which I'm excited about. It's an incredible opportunity for this organization, for me, this team.”

Andrews had a great answer when asked how he put last season's playoff loss behind him.

“I'm a pro; this is what I do,” Andrews said. “This is what I love to do. This is my whole entire world. So, for me, it's about focusing, doing my job, and just knowing the type of player that I can be in this offense and for this organization, for the city, and I've never lost sight of that.”

Andrews could help push bad thoughts of his drop away with a strong performance against the Bills in Week 1.

Ravens rallying around Mark Andrews ahead of Week 1 brawl with Bills

Andrews' teammates have complete confidence in him despite last season's playoff gaffe.

Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley complimented his teammate on being the ultimate competitor.

“I know the type of competitor Mark is, and he's not going to let one moment [or] one bad thing [that] happen to set him back,” Stanley said. “He's a true warrior. He's going to push forward through those moments, and I know he's excited to prove himself and everyone else that he's still that guy.”

Andrews also has the confidence of his head coach ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

“He's been doing this for a long time,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “He's been in a lot of tough stadiums [and] a lot of tough environments to play football. He is a great football player. He works really hard [and is] very prepared for the game.”

This Week 1 game against the Bills has huge stakes for playoff seeding.

The Ravens need to get a win to secure a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bills.