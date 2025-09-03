The Baltimore Ravens will be under immense pressure during the 2025 NFL season. Baltimore is facing “Super Bowl or bust” expectations from fans ahead of the new year. Unfortunately the Ravens should be without one of their offensive weapons for the season opener.

Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely is not expected to play in Week 1 against the Bills, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Likely is reportedly recovering nicely from a broken bone in his foot. He should be ready early in the regular season.

Likely injured his foot during training camp practice towards the end of July. He was carted off the field with what appeared to be a leg injury. But further testing revealed a small fracture in his foot.

The injury required Likely to have foot surgery. Thankfully, his recovery seems to be going well.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave a vague update on Likely's status for Week 1 back in August.

“[I] might want to keep them guessing a little bit. But, it was always going to be in that range; the first few weeks [of the season],” Harbaugh said via Jamison Hensley

Baltimore will almost certainly give more targets to veteran tight end Mark Andrews during Likely's absence.

Isaiah Likely injury comes before important contract season

Article Continues Below

Likely has plenty of motivation to get back on the field as soon as possible.

The young tight end is in the final year of his rookie contract, which makes the 2025 season especially important.

NFL players know that they need to ball out right before they hit the free agent market. If Likely does not earn a new contract from the Ravens, he needs to position himself well for a big pay day elsewhere.

The stakes are especially high for Likely, as it will be his first chance at a big-money contract.

Likely needs to get on the field to show that he is still a dangerous pass catcher. And prove that his health is not a concern after his foot injury.

Expectations are high for Likely in year four. He played well in 2024, hauling in 42 receptions for 477 yards and six touchdowns. Baltimore should lean heavily on the young tight end whenever he returns to the field.

Hopefully the Ravens can survive without their fourth-year tight end against the Bills in Week 1.