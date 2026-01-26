The newly appointed fourth head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, Jesse Minter, is assembling his coaching staff with an emphasis on familiarity and proven talent. His first major coaching hire came Saturday night, as Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator Mike Mickens is set to join Baltimore in the same capacity. The 38-year-old is leaving Notre Dame after nearly six years with the program.

Mickens' connection with Minter dates back nearly two decades. He played cornerback at Cincinnati from 2005 to 2008 while Minter was a graduate assistant on the Bearcats’ staff. Their paths crossed again in 2012 at Indiana State, where Minter served as defensive coordinator, and Mickens was a defensive assistant.

At Notre Dame, Mickens arrived in 2020 as the cornerbacks coach under Brian Kelly, a coach he also played for with the Bearcats. When Marcus Freeman, Mickens' former high school teammate from Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne High School, became the Irish defensive coordinator in 2021 and later head coach, Mickens remained a core presence on the staff. Promoted to defensive pass game coordinator in 2024, he directed a secondary that consistently ranked among the nation's best. Notre Dame led the FBS in defensive pass efficiency in both 2023 and 2024 and finished 9th in 2025, allowing just 36 touchdown passes over three seasons while recording 56 interceptions.

Mickens has a strong track record in player development. He coached flagship NFL talents such as Benjamin “Sauce” Gardner, Xavier Watts, and Thomas Harper. Gardner became a first-round pick (4th overall) in 2022, while Watts won the 2023 Bronko Nagurski Trophy and was a two-time consensus All-American. Mickens also mentored cornerback Leonard Moore to unanimous All-America honors in 2025 and helped safety Tae Johnson earn FWAA Freshman All-America recognition. Moreover, he pioneered the recruitment of top defensive backs to Notre Dame, including Joey O'Brien, Khary Adams, Chaston Smith, and Mark Zackery IV.

In Baltimore, Mickens will reunite with former Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton, who played under Mickens for his final two college seasons. A two-time first-team All-Pro (2023, 2025), Hamilton is the Ravens' highest-paid defensive player. The pairing of Minter and Mickens will strengthen Baltimore's secondary, building on Minter's defensive experience with the Los Angeles Chargers, Michigan, and other stops, while harnessing proven talent nurtured in the college ranks.

Minter now faces the task of completing his coaching staff after former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh's assistants, including Chris Horton and Dennis Johnson, departed for the New York Giants.