In their Week 16 battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers— a possible upcoming playoff matchup— the Baltimore Ravens ruled out their rotational running back Justice Hill with a concussion, per Adam Schefter on X.

Behind one of the top running backs in the league, Derrick Henry, Hill has been a change-of-pace running back for the Ravens. However, against the Steelers, Hill rushed just twice for 30 yards.

Now, after being ruled out of Saturday's matchup against the Steelers, his 2024 season could be in jeopardy, especially considering the seriousness of head injuries.

The Ravens could clinch a playoff spot with a win against the Steelers, but they'll need to rely on the rushing game of Lamar Jackson and Henry, as Hill's day is over.

Ravens can clinch playoffs with Week 16 win vs. Steelers

Sitting one spot behind the Steelers in the AFC North, this Week 16 matchup has major playoff implications.

If the Ravens beat the Steelers on Saturday, their ticket to the 2024 NFL Playoffs gets punched.

However, if the Steelers win, they clinch the AFC North, securing one of the top four seeds in the postseason.

After losing Hill with a concussion, their path to the playoffs became a bit more difficult, as the backup running back offered a nice change of pace to Henry and Jackson— with both players leading the Ravens' rushing attack.

In 2024, Hill appeared in all 15 games of the 2024 season before exiting Week 16. Throughout his 15 appearances, Hill rushed for 228 yards and a touchdown. As a receiver, Hill was a safety net for Jackson, adding 42 receptions for 383 yards and three scores.

So, while he isn't Henry, he's a key part of this Ravens offense that's looking to make a splash in the playoffs.

Rasheen Ali, a fifth-round pick in 2024 out of Marshall, sits behind Hill on Baltimore's depth chart as he takes over as the new change-of-pace back for Henry and Jackson.

Now, Hill can return in 2024, especially for a possible playoff run. However, returning in Week 16 has been ruled out for Hill, and his regular season designation remains uncertain.