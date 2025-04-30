Stephen A. Smith, known for his explosive sports rants on ESPN’s First Take, just delivered another jaw-dropping performance — this time on daytime TV. In the April 28 episode of General Hospital, Smith’s recurring character, Brick, made a dramatic entrance and eliminated a would-be assassin disguised as a nurse, saving mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) in the nick of time, per People.

The scene quickly caught fire on social media for all the wrong (and right) reasons. Fans and critics alike couldn’t help but laugh at the over-the-top execution — literally — of Smith’s takedown. The moment felt like it was pulled from a parody film, with Brick stepping in like an undercover action hero meets slapstick comedy. “Sorry to interrupt, but I'm gonna need to see some ID,” he quipped before dealing with the threat in cartoonish fashion. Think Inspector Clouseau with a pistol, but played with the confidence of Denzel.

While the soap world has long embraced its melodrama, Smith’s scene reached new viral heights — and even earned some loving roast sessions from his First Take co-hosts. Yet, Smith’s unshakable confidence suggests he’s in on the joke, or perhaps too rich to care. After all, he’s reportedly collecting six figures from ESPN alone. General Hospital? That’s just another paycheck — and apparently a pretty popular one.

The side quest saga of Brick

Smith first stepped into Brick’s shoes in 2016, playing Sonny’s tech-savvy fixer and occasional enforcer. While the gig might seem out of left field to sports fans, he’s been embraced by General Hospital loyalists. In fact, Smith has made it clear he doesn’t take the role lightly. When First Take co-host Chris “Mad Dog” Russo mocked the soap in 2023, Smith proudly defended it as one of the most decorated and enduring shows on television.

“I get stopped everywhere in the country because of Brick,” he said at the time, affirming that his alter ego is more than just a punchline. He may not be saving lives on ESPN, but in Port Charles, he’s a legend with a silencer.

So while the rest of us debate MVP races and trade deadlines, Stephen A. Smith is out here popping off on fake nurses, earning Emmy-worthy buzz in the most unexpected way possible. Next stop? Maybe a presidential ticket or head coaching job in the NBA. Don’t rule anything out.