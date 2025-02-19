Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took a picture at the hairdresser on Tuesday with his straight and down, which led to a plethora of jokes across social media. While Lamar was likely just washing his hair before rebraiding it, fans took the opportunity to have some fun with the former MVP.

First, here's a look at the photo:

Here's some of the jokes:

Fans were also coming with the Jimmy Butler jokes after he showed up to media day with an emo look a couple of seasons ago:

Funny stuff. I doubt that's going to be the new hairstyle for Lamar Jackson, but it's comical to look at. The Ravens signal-caller had another impressive season in 2024, completing 66.7% of his passes for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns against four interceptions. Lamar also rushed for 915 yards and four scores.

However, he once again failed to take Baltimore to the Promised Land. They lost in the Divisional Round to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Despite playing so well every season, Jackson still hasn't managed to take this franchise to a Super Bowl, which has definitely led to criticism that he can't perform under the bright lights.

Despite that, it's hard to not respect his numbers. Jackson is arguably the most electric QB in the league who is a treat to watch on a weekly basis. In fact, he became the first signal-caller ever to throw for more than 40 TDs and fewer than five picks in a single season. It was the best statistical season of his career, but Allen denied Jackson of his third MVP award.

Teammate Patrick Ricard believes it's only a matter of time until Lamar wins his first title:

“It's inevitable,” Ricard said after the season. “He's going to win a Super Bowl, and I want to be a part of it. It just sucks that it hasn't happened yet.”

Hopefully, it's coming.