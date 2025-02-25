Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson appreciates the love his fans give him. One student used Black History Month to show his respect for Jackson, catching his attention in the process.

A schoolteacher posted a video via X on Monday, showing one of her students cosplaying as the Ravens star. She had high remarks on her student's effort.

“One of my students was @Lj_era8 for Black History Month! I love my above and beyond students! Excellent work,” the teacher said.

Jackson caught wind of the video, which he made sure to give his thanks to the schoolteacher and student for the heartwarming gesture.

“🤣💜💜💜💜🔥,” Jackson replied with a quote tweet.

Lamar Jackson approaches 2025 offseason with determination

It is a sweet moment for Lamar Jackson to have with his fan base. He is seeing the impact he has on children and young people as the star quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens. And with this recent gesture, he knows his fans appreciate his efforts.

Jackson is currently going through the 2025 offseason, having suffered heartbreak in the Ravens' playoff exit. They lost in the AFC Divisional Round in brutal fashion, having their hopes of reaching the Super Bowl put on hold for another year.

In 2024, Jackson had an MVP-worthy season. He completed 316 passes for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns, all career highs. He also rushed for 915 yards and four scores, showing off his skillset as a dual-threat quarterback.

Jackson desires to make his first Super Bowl appearance, competing in a tough AFC with Kansas City and Buffalo standing out. The road will continue to be tough, but Jackson has shown he won't back down from a challenge.