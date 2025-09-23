The Baltimore Ravens slipped to 1-2 after a tough 38-30 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football to close out Week 3, but quarterback Lamar Jackson made it clear the problems didn’t start there. Speaking to media after the game, Jackson called out a bigger issue — dating back to Week 1.

After Baltimore gave up a 15-point fourth-quarter lead to the Buffalo Bills in the season opener, the Ravens offense has struggled to play a full 60 minutes of complete football. In a viral postgame clip shared by ESPN on X (formerly known as Twitter), Jackson delivered a calm but pointed message.

“I feel like Week 1 was a wake-up call, not just this loss.”

"I feel like Week 1 was a wake-up call, not just this loss." —Lamar Jackson after falling to 1-2

The 17-second video showed Jackson with his chin resting on his hand — composed but clearly reflective. He didn’t place blame. Instead, he signaled that the team’s issues are broader than one loss and must be addressed immediately.

Despite not winning, Jackson's individual production has remained elite. Through three games, the 8-year veteran has thrown for 722 yards, nine touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He holds the NFL's longest active touchdown pass streak at 27 games, all while managing a 141.8 QB rating. Still, the Ravens are now 1-2 in a competitive AFC North divisional landscape.

Against Detroit, Jackson completed 21 of 27 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns, but the team gave up 225 rushing yards and failed to get a stop when it mattered. Turnovers and protection issues—Jackson has been sacked 12 times in three games—have made the margin for error razor-thin.

Baltimore’s Week 4 matchup against the 1-2 Kansas City Chiefs marks a pivotal test for both teams. With each looking to avoid a third early loss, the Ravens must tighten up on both sides of the ball to stay in the AFC hunt. Still, Jackson’s leadership—grounded in accountability over panic—may be the team’s most vital asset moving forward.