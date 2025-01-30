On Thursday, a bombshell report dropped about Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker being accused of inappropriate behavior at massage parlors. However, the Ravens kicker strongly denied those claims in his statement on social media.

Shortly after the claims surfaced, the NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy issued a statement in response to the allegations, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

“We first became aware of the allegations from the reporter investigating this story as they were not previously shared with the NFL. We take any allegation seriously and will look into the matter.”

The Ravens also released a statement, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“We are aware of the Baltimore Banner’s story regarding Justin Tucker as well as his response. We take any allegations of this nature seriously and will continue to monitor the situation.”

In Tucker's post after the newspaper dropped the report, the veteran Ravens kicker stated the claims are “unequivocally false” and saying it is “tabloid fodder.”

“In accusing me of misconduct, the article takes innocuous, or ambiguous, interactions and skews them so out of proportion they are no longer recognizable, and it presents vague insinuations as fact. This is desperate tabloid fodder.”

Tucker's attorneys also released a statement on the matter and called it an “utterly baseless claim.”

“Mr. Tucker has never behaved inappropriately during any massage therapy session, and certainly never in the manner described. Any suggestion to the contrary is a fictitious and utterly baseless claim.”

It's a big story to drop regarding Tucker just weeks after the Ravens playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round.

The report also claims that these incidents occurred between 2012 and 2016 and stem from six different massage therapists, and the report goes into great detail about the various allegations surrounding the Ravens kicker. It was originally released by The Baltimore Banner.

Nonetheless, there are plenty of questions regarding Justin Tucker after this report came out. With the offseason here, there will likely be more reports following this as both the NFL and Tucker try to figure out where these allegations came from.