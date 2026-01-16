John Harbaugh has quickly landed on his feet since owner Steve Bisciotti fired him at the end of the regular season, but the Baltimore Ravens are still searching for his replacement. Because Lamar Jackson is a two-time MVP and one of the most physically gifted quarterbacks in the NFL, the new head coach will face immense pressure to contend in the AFC. A candidate praised for their offensive creativity is bound to interest the organization. Mike McDaniel made his pitch on Thursday.

The Ravens officially interviewed the ex-Miami Dolphins HC, per the team's X account, continuing what has been an extensive search. Bisciotti made it clear that he will not overlook someone because they achieved underwhelming or mixed results in their past places of employment. He understands that circumstances like QB uncertainty can derail a once promising coach. McDaniel satisfies that criteria.

Following a five-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers, including one as an offensive coordinator, the former Yale wide receiver was hired to lead the Dolphins in 2022. He immediately injected new life into the franchise. Tyreek Hill's arrival definitely helped, but McDaniel's influence was evident. He molded struggling quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, greatly improving his accuracy and production.

The 2020 top-five draft pick finished ninth in MVP voting during McDaniel's first season on the sidelines and then earned Pro Bowl honors the following year. Most importantly, Miami clinched consecutive playoff berths for the first time in two decades. Unfortunately, the next two campaigns featured something that fans experienced plenty of before the Mike McDaniel era: disappointment.

Article Continues Below

Would McDaniel bounce back with Ravens?

Tagovailoa missed time with concussions in 2024 and regressed in 2025. The Dolphins stumbled, with discipline becoming a genuine concern. There is an argument to be made that a superstar like Lamar Jackson can neutralize some of those issues. Though, in order for McDaniel to secure a second chance, he will likely have to convince the Ravens that he is a strong leader. If he can excel in that area, his offensive expertise would surely shine in Baltimore.

McDaniel advanced to the postseason with a solid yet inconsistent signal-caller like Tua Tagovailoa, so he should theoretically be able to accomplish a great deal with a future Hall of Famer under center. The Ravens have much to consider, however. Despite Jackson's individual excellence, The Ravens have failed to reach the Super Bowl. They did not even make the playoffs this season. It will take a well-rounded head coach to vault them to the NFL's pinnacle.

If Mike McDaniel is eyeing the Baltimore job, he will have to outlast a plethora of other candidates. The franchise has also interviewed Kevin Stefanski, Brian Flores, Jim Schwartz, Kliff Kingsbury, Matt Nagy, Vance Joseph, Klint Kubiak, Davis Webb and Anthony Weaver, among others.