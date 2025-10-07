The Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens have struck a deal involving two players and a couple of draft picks. The Ravens are sending defensive end Odafe Oweh and a 2027 7th-round pick to the Chargers for safety Alohi Gilman and a 2026 5th-round pick.

This trade comes as a surprise for both sides. The players are going from one Harbaugh to another, and the hope is that both defenses can improve. The Chargers are without Khalil Mack (IR), and bringing in a former first-round pick in Odafe Oweh is a signal that they are desperate to improve their pass rush.

For the Ravens, they are bringing in a reliable safety from the Bolts. Gilman has been a steady hand alongside Derwin James for the past few seasons. Born in Hawaii, Gilman played college ball at Notre Dame and reconnects with his former meatmate, Kyle Hamilton. Gilman's final season with the Fighting Irish was Hamilton's freshman season at Notre Dame. Now, the two will be teammates in Baltimore, hoping to turn things around after a slow start.

Gilman is a tackling machine. He has finished with 50+ tackles in each of the last three seasons, with 73 total tackles (49 solo) in 2023. For a safety, that means you are involved in a lot of plays. He also added three forced fumbles and intercepted two passes in 2023, in what was a very good season for the ND product. He has five career interceptions, four forced fumbles, and 159 solo tackles. This season, he is on pace for 60+ tackles, but in a new scheme with Baltimore, it could take a while for him to get adjusted.

However long it takes, Gilman will become the starting free safety for the Ravens at some point. It could even be as early as this weekend against the Los Angeles Rams.

This trade comes after the Bengals acquired Joe Flacco from the Cleveland Browns. The AFC North is on fire today.