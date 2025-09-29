The highly anticipated showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs ended in a 37-20 win for Patrick Mahomes' team. The Ravens' loss now drops them to 1-3 in a bit of a surprising start.

To make things worse, quarterback Lamar Jackson left the game early with an injury, and head coach John Harbaugh said he doesn't have the answers “right now” in regards to his status going forward.

But, the Ravens are 1-3 and trending in the wrong direction, although Harbaugh stated he is “concerned but not overwhelmed,” per ESPNs' Jamison Hensley.

Harbaugh then went on to speak about the losses, with two of those coming against the Chiefs, Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills.

“The three losses are against probably three of the top teams in the league, for sure,” said Harbaugh. “That's just the hand we've been dealt, but it doesn't really matter. We've got to win the next game. Then, once you win the next game, then you have a chance to start stacking some wins. That's what we've got to do big-picture-wise.”

Article Continues Below

Among those three losses, the one to the Bills came by one point and the loss to the Lions was by eight points.

The Ravens' only win came in Week 2 in a 41-17 blowout over the Cleveland Browns.

In the loss to Kansas City, the Ravens also saw Marlon Humphrey and Roquan Smith suffer injuries, so there are a lot of reasons to be a bit worried in Baltimore, although Harbaugh isn't thinking in that matter.

In Week 5, the Ravens face the Houston Texans, followed by the Los Angeles Rams, with both of those coming at home, in a solid chance to rebound and get another win. However, the injury status of Lamar Jackson will be something to keep an eye on leading up to that point.