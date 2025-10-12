Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers, listed as questionable because of a shoulder injury, is expected to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported. The update provides a boost to a Ravens offense already navigating uncertainty this week.

Flowers spent the week limited in practice after the shoulder issue showed up midweek, and the team officially labeled him questionable on the Week 6 injury report. Still, multiple outlets say the star slot receiver has a good chance to suit up, a welcome sign for a unit missing its usual rhythm.

The health of Flowers is pivotal to a Baltimore team that will again be without quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has been ruled out with a hamstring issue. Backup Cooper Rush will start, meaning Flowers, who leads the team in targets, could see a slightly different route map but still figures to be a focal point of the passing game.

Through five games, Flowers remains one of Baltimore’s most consistent playmakers, ranking among the team leaders in catches and receiving yards. Even at less than 100 percent, he brings the kind of quickness and contested-catch ability that forces defenses to account for him on every snap. That’s especially important facing a Rams secondary that can give up big plays if pressed.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has sounded measured about player availability this week, emphasizing he won’t rush anyone onto the field if the injury limits effectiveness. That stance suggests Baltimore will evaluate Flowers closely pregame and give him the green light only if he can contribute without risking further damage.

If Flowers plays, he’ll be central to Baltimore’s plan to keep the Rams off balance without Jackson. If he can run his routes and win contested catches, the Ravens stand a better chance of moving the chains and converting red-zone opportunities.