The Baltimore Ravens have hired a new coach to lead them next season. Former Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has been hired to be the team's new head coach. Minter's arrival necessitates an overhaul of the coaching staff, and Baltimore is now searching for a new offensive coordinator to build the offense.

The Ravens are interviewing a coach for one of the more exciting offenses in the league. Jordan Schultz reports that Baltimore has sent in a request to interview Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle.

“Sources: The #Ravens have requested to interview #Bears OC Declan Doyle for their OC opening with HC Jesse Minter, as

@BradBiggs also reported, ” Schultz reported on X. “Doyle was also on the Eagles radar, but withdrew from that.”

Earlier today, it was reported that Doyle turned down the Eagles' coaching job. The Ravens' coaching job is just as attractive, if not more, than the Eagles job. With a former MVP in Lamar Jackson at quarterback, Derrick Henry from the backfield, and the freedom to draft new weapons around Jackson, Baltimore is one of the best destinations for an offensive coordinator.

Doyle was hired by the Bears to be their offensive coordinator last offseason, in the same offseason they hired Ben Johnson. Johnson was the primary playcaller of the offense, but Doyle played a hand in creating gameplans for the Bears. This season, the Bears ranked 6th in total yardage per game this season at 369.5 yards per game, ninth in scoring at 25.9, and third in rushing yards with 144.5 yards per game. In comparison, the Ravens were 16th in total yards (332.2) due to their dismal passing attack (175.6 yards per game, 27th compared to the Bears' 225.1, good for tenth).

The decision to interview Doyle seems to be indicative of a trend for the Ravens. They've also put in a request to interview Lions coach Scottie Montgomery. Montgomery also has ties to Johnson: Montgomery was an assistant coach for the Lions back when Johnson was the offensive coordinator of the Lions.