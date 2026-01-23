The Baltimore Ravens handed the team over to Jesse Minter, and hopes are sky high for the young head coach. However, the offensive coordinator choice is important, and here are the top candidates.

It’s a wide-open field, according to ESPN.

“The Ravens interviewed 16 candidates for the head coaching search, which could provide some clues for the coordinator spot,” Jeremy Fowler wrote. “Veteran offensive coaches Matt Nagy, Kliff Kingsbury, and Joe Brady recently met with the team. All three would be good fits for Jackson. Denver's Davis Webb is qualified as well if he wants to leave Denver to call plays. With deep-rooted ties throughout the league, Baltimore's front office can help guide Minter on this front.”

But who is the best candidate to run this offense?

Ravens should take a long look at Joe Brady

First, let’s consider what Brady did with the Bills. Yes, he had Josh Allen. So that’s a cheat-code starting point.

And he had James Cook. That’s another leg up on the competition.

However, general manager Brandon Beane did a poor job of providing Brady with weapons at the receiver position. Therefore, Brady had to invent ways to make the defense worry.

And since the Bills finished No. 4 in the NFL with 28.3 points per game, it’s fair to say Brady did a great job making use of the cards in his hand.

So, what would Brady get with the Ravens? He would get a similar quarterback in Lamar Jackson. That’s in terms of a game-changing presence and a defensive nightmare.

He also gets one of the best running backs in the NFL in Derrick Henry. In fact, he would go from the NFL’s leading rusher in Cooks, to the No. 2 guy. Henry, 32, looks like he could still be that beast for at least one more, if not two, years.

And the receiver is even better. Zay Flowers is a legitimate No. 1 NFL receiver. That’s something Brady didn’t have in recent seasons with the Bills. After Flowers, the Ravens’ receivers look a lot like the Bills group.

One major difference on the downside is the offensive line. The Ravens ranked No. 16 in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus, while the Bills finished No. 6.