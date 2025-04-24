The Baltimore Ravens hold the No. 27 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and Matt Miller of ESPN believes that Georgia football safety Malaki Starks is the team's ‘dream pick' at that spot to bolster their secondary.

“Starks is Baltimore's dream pick, according to conversations with multiple scouts around the league,” Matt Miller of ESPN wrote. “His ability to play multiple positions at a high level would allow the Ravens to keep Kyle Hamilton in a deep safety role, which is something they want to do.”

Pairing Starks with Kyle Hamilton would give the Ravens a dynamic safety duo. Hamilton has proven to be a great pick out of Notre Dame. As Miller mentioned, adding Starks would perhaps allow the Ravens to maximize Hamilton's skillset by having him play in the deep safety role. In the past, the Ravens have had to play Hamilton closer to the line of scrimmage out of necessity.

It will be interesting to see if Starks drops to the No. 27 spot, and if the Ravens end up making that pick if he does make it there. He could be a big boost to a defense, and allow the Ravens to get more creative with their coverage schemes in the 2025 season.

The Ravens are looking to get over the hump in the AFC, as they have come up short in the playoffs despite being one of the top contenders with teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. The most recent playoff disappointment came against the Bills, but the year before, the Ravens came up short in the AFC Championship game against the Chiefs. It will be interesting to see who the Ravens add in the NFL Draft in the first round and beyond. One really good draft could result in a Super Bowl win for Baltimore.