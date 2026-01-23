After 18 years at the helm, the Baltimore Ravens fired longtime head coach John Harbaugh following a disappointing 2025 campaign. Harbaugh has quickly rebounded, landing a new gig as the New York Giants' man in charge. Now, the Ravens, led by general manager Eric DeCosta, have finally found his replacement. Shortly after Baltimore announced the hiring of former Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter as Harbaugh's replacement, team legend Eric Weddle compared the hire to the Seattle Seahawks' selection of ex-Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald on X, formerly Twitter.

“He will have the same impact as Mike M in Seattle,” opined Weddle after news broke on Thursday. “Mark my words. Great hire!!!”

Minter's hiring by the Ravens doesn't seem like too big of a shocker. The former Chargers' defensive play caller previously served on Harbaugh's defensive staff from 2017 to 2020 before leaving to take over Vanderbilt's defense. After a year in Tennessee, Minter called the defense for the 2023 College Football Playoff champions, the University of Michigan. A year under Harbaugh's brother, Jim, in Ann Arbor, led to two more with him in Los Angeles. Now, Minter replaces his former boss. Can Minter prove Weddle's bold prediction correct?

Ravens hope Jesse Minter will have same impact as Mike Macdonald

Article Continues Below

When the Seahawks hired Macdonald following a two-year stint as the Ravens' defensive coordinator, it was regarded as one of the 2023-24 coaching cycle's best moves. Since taking over in the Pacific Northwest, Macdonald has gone 25-10. That includes his first playoff win this past Saturday, a 41-6 romp of their division rivals from San Francisco, the 49ers.

On Sunday, Macdonald will lead the Seahawks into the NFC Championship Game, facing off against another NFC West foe in the Los Angeles Rams. While Seattle is the NFC's top seed, they've split their season series with the Rams. If Macdonald is successful, the Seahawks will return to their first Super Bowl since 2014. Can Minter emulate the success Macdonald has already achieved? If so, this could be another home run hire by DeCosta and the Ravens.