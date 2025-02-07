The Buffalo Bills' season may have ended at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, but Josh Allen wasn’t walking away empty-handed. The star quarterback, a key name in the MVP conversation all year, arrived at the NFL Honors with his fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld, and the couple dominated the red carpet with an undeniable presence. Dressed in sleek black ensembles, Allen and Steinfeld turned heads before the quarterback took home the NFL MVP award after a spectacular 2024 season, WWD reports.

Expand Tweet

Winning on and off the Field

Allen’s dominant performance throughout the season made him a frontrunner for MVP, but many attribute his success to the stability and happiness he’s found off the field. His relationship with Steinfeld, which became public in mid-2023, has been a consistent source of support. As Allen stood on stage, MVP trophy in hand, his emotions were on full display.

“Last but not least to my fiancée Hailee,” Allen said, his voice steady but full of gratitude. “You’ve been my rock and my best friend. I would not be standing on this stage if it weren’t for you.” The camera panned to Steinfeld, who looked visibly emotional, soaking in the moment.

Style and Sophistication on the Red Carpet

Allen, known for his poise on the field, showcased an equally refined sense of style at the event. He sported a tailored black suit with a double-breasted blazer, a crisp white button-down, and a black tie, completing the look with polished black patent leather shoes.

Steinfeld matched his elegance with her own timeless take on the classic little black dress. The strapless midi dress featured a plunging neckline, and she paired it with black pointed-toe pumps. Her accessories included a sparkling statement necklace, delicate earrings, and, of course, her engagement ring.

The couple’s engagement, announced in November, came nearly a year after they were first spotted together. Since then, Steinfeld has been a familiar face at Bills games, cheering from the stands. When Allen surpassed Russell Wilson for the most career wins as a quarterback, she didn’t hesitate to celebrate his milestone.

“To say the least, I am so proud of that man,” she told E! News in December. “Everything he’s done and everything that the team has done together, he is the hardest-working person I know.”

With an MVP trophy in hand and Steinfeld by his side, Josh Allen’s winning ways extend far beyond the football field. The couple’s presence at the NFL Honors was more than a fashion statement—it was a testament to a partnership that continues to thrive under the brightest lights.