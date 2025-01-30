After the Buffalo Bills’ heart wrenching close 32-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, which was their fourth playoff loss to Kansas City in the last five seasons, the team wasted no time getting to work on their next moves.

On Wednesday, the Bills announced the re-signing of quarterback Shane Buechele to a one-year deal via the team's official X account (formerly Twitter). Buechele, who’s 27, spent the 2024 season on injured reserve with a neck injury he picked up in the preseason.

Before that, he was on the Bills’ practice squad in 2023. Buechele first entered the NFL in 2021 with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent. He spent two years with the Chiefs and won a Super Bowl LIV ring with them, though, he did not play in that contest. Buechele was waived by Kansas City in 2023 before coming over to join Buffalo's practice squad, ultimately signing a reserve/future contract.

While Buechele has yet to see regular-season action in the NFL, his college numbers speak for themselves. He passed for 11,660 yards, 87 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions over his time with the Texas Longhorns and the SMU Mustangs, completing 63.1 percent of his passes. He also showed great use of his legs during his time in college, as he generated a total of 478 rushing yards to go along with eight touchdowns on the ground in 56 games. His 2019 season at SMU, where he threw for 3,929 yards and 34 touchdowns, was especially impressive, keeping him on the radar of NFL teams.

The Bills are shoring up their quarterback depth, knowing Josh Allen can only do so much on his own. Allen was playing at an MVP level, and in the AFC Championship Game, he threw for 237 yards, completed nearly 65% of his passes (22/34), and threw two touchdowns. But despite his best efforts, the Bills are still chasing that first Super Bowl appearance.

Along with Shane Buechele’s return, the Bills also signed tight end Zach Davidson to a reserve/future contract. Davidson spent last season on the practice squad, but now he’ll have the chance to compete for a spot on the roster in the offseason and training camp.