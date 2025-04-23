The Buffalo Bills are desperate to get over the hump in the AFC playoffs. Buffalo kept their Super Bowl window open by extending QB Josh Allen this offseason. Now the Bills need to add more talented players during the 2025 NFL Draft to help get them into the Super Bowl.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane spoke openly about James Cook's absence from voluntary workouts on Monday.

“It's voluntary. So, guys come and go. Guys have things going on. Try not to look too far into it,” Beane said on Tuesday. “We could all assume he's not here because he's unhappy with his contract or whatever, but that's not fair. He hasn't told me that. No one's told me that he said that, but I think that's kind of unfair to say he's not here because of that. It doesn't mean he's not here next week or the week after. He'll be ready to go, though.”

James Cook is in the final year of his rookie contract. Cook is currently seeking a massive contract extension that the Bills seem uneager to give him.

Cook had a career season in 2024. He logged 207 carries for 1,009 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns during the regular season.

“Love James. Look forward to James putting on our helmet again this year and doing well for us,” Beane said. “And I know he plans that. James is a competitive dude and look forward to that. That's really probably where we're at. Is he here, like, offseason program? No, not this week. But, yeah, I can't tell you when he's definitely coming or not, but not yet.”

Ultimately, missing voluntary workouts is not a huge indicator that Cook will cause problems for the Bills this offseason. However, the Bills may become more worried if he holds out of training camp later this summer.

If the Bills are unwilling to pay Cook after the 2025 season, he will have a strong market in NFL free agency.