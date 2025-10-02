When you're as good as Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, you can expect your opponents to “hate you,” or at least “hate” playing against you.

This is something he learned the hard way during the team's Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. In a new Mic'd Up moment, Saints defensive player Chris Rumph II told Allen he “hates” him.

At first, Allen had to ask him to repeat himself. He was seemingly in disbelief over what he heard. After Rumph repeated his statement, Allen simply responded, “Oh, that's nice.”

Luckily, it does not appear it was said with any bad blood. Rumph then clarified his comments. “But in a good way! In a good way!” he said as he walked away.

Josh Allen and the Bills' 4-0 start to the 2025 season

It has been a good start to the 2025 season for the Bills. They are undefeated one month into the year. Now, they head into a Sunday Night Football matchup with the New England Patriots, where they will debut their white-out “Cold Front” uniforms.

The Bills have beaten the Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, and New Orleans Saints so far. Their game against the Saints was not looking good.

Going into halftime, the Bills were only up by four points against their winless opponent. They eventually built a 12-point lead that they would hold onto until the end of the game.

In 2024, Allen won his first NFL MVP award for his performance. Allen threw for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns to just six interceptions. He added 531 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

Through four games, Allen has thrown 964 yards, averaging eight yards per attempt. He has also tossed seven touchdowns to just one interception. Additionally, Allen has three rushing touchdowns. He has been sacked seven times, though. Allen was only sacked 14 times during the entire 2024 season.

The Bills will visit the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers after playing the Patriots. They will then have their highly anticipated matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9. The Bills beat the Chiefs in the regular season in 2024, but they lost to them in the AFC Championship.