Even a whirlwind romance can contain concerns. Luckily for Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld, it is outside factors, not their own relationship, that have a negative impact.

The actress and Buffalo Bills star are well known to the public so privacy is always an issue for the already private couple. However, in Steinfeld's latest interview, she shares how she combats that in their relationship.

The Pitch Perfect star graced the cover of Vogue Philippines, where she discussed details about her life that fans are itching to know. One topic that made headlines last year was Allen's romantic proposal to the actress after one year of dating. Not only was she able to share insights about her special moments via social media, she was able to give fans an exclusive Q+A with Allen through her newsletter Beau Society.

“That was one of the main goals too, to create a space that I feel comfortable and safe to do that,” Steinfeld explained to Vogue Philippines.

The singer and actress explained that was one of her main goals with the newsletter since she wants to choose when and how she shares big life updates with her fans.

“Because while I value my privacy and our privacy, there are just some things that are too exciting not to share. And I’m grateful to be able to do it on my own terms,” Steinfeld noted.

This is not the first time she spoke about wanting to keep her private life to herself.

“When you realize that so much is already out there in every other aspect of your life, you really learn to cherish the little that isn't,” she told Who What Wear last month. “It just makes things extra special.”

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's Engagement

The couple revealed they got engaged a few days after their actual proposal date Nov. 22 on Instagram. The athlete is seen in the photo down on one knee under a flower-covered arch overlooking the ocean in Malibu during the Bills' bye week. On Steinfeld's newsletter, Beau Society, she interviewed Allen about the special day.

“The funniest thing was that we woke up and were getting ready for brunch and you jumped on the bed and said, ‘Can we get married already?!? What are you waiting for??!’ I replied, ‘Just give me a little more time.’ Little did you know I was about to propose to you…”

The Bills quarterback admitted that he was nervous to pop the question and for his surprise to be ruined.

“I think I was most nervous about you finding out about the proposal,” Allen said. “It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you. Then multiple times throughout the day a song would come on and I would tear up thinking about how special our day was going to be.”

The couple made their red carpet debut during the NFL Honors last month where fans finally got to see Steinfeld's engagement ring. Allen was awarded MVP and thanked his fiancée for supporting him throughout the season.

“You've been my rock; you are my best friend,” Allen said during his acceptance speech. “I would not be standing on this stage if it weren't for you.”